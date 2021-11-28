Watch: Secrets spill as the Serbian Davis Cup team indulges in a fun game of Never Have I Ever 

If you plan on leaving Novak Djokovic a text message anytime soon and hoping for a reply, then you're setting yourself up for disappointment. In an exciting round of "Never Have I Ever", posted on the official Davis Cup YouTube channel, the Serbian Davis Cup team members revealed that the World No. 1 has a habit of leaving messages on read.

It seems as though Djokovic was put on the spot when the question was asked. Filip Krajinovic, Dusan Lajovic, Nikola Cacic and Miomir Kecmanovic were quick to hand over their mini-tennis rackets labeled "I HAVE" to the 20-time Grand Slam Winner.

The team seemed to be in high spirits throughout the game even though their chances of qualifying for the next round are now looking bleak after their 1-2 loss to Germany.

Can Serbia still qualify for the Davis Cup quarterfinals?

Serbia v Germany - Davis Cup Finals 2021

In the first Group F tie, Serbia sealed a commanding win over Austria, defeating them 3-0 and making them favorites going into their tie against a German team that is missing Alexander Zverev.

But Serbia suffered a straight-sets defeat to Germany when Dominik Koepfer triumphed over Filip Krajinovic 7-6, 6-4 in their first singles match. Djokovic helped Serbia pull even at 1-1 after defeating Jan-Lennard Struff.

However, Djokovic and Nikola Cacic could not pull off a victory over German pair Tim Puetz and Kevin Krawietz in a tight three-set doubles match, resulting in a 7-6, 3-6, 7-6 win for Germany.

Germany's unexpected 2-1 win over Serbia now puts them in a good position to end up as the leader of the group if they beat Austria. Doing this would ensure a qualification berth for Germany, but nothing can be predicted yet.

As of now, Djokovic and Co. will be hoping that Austria pulls off a miracle and defeats Germany to increase Serbia's chances of making it through to the quarterfinals. This would leave all three countries in the group with a 1-1 win-loss record, bringing in other parameters such as percentage of sets and games won into play.

Even if Germany is successful in the upcoming second tie against Austria, Serbia might have a small window of opportunity to qualify. Apart from the top finishers from the six groups, two-runners up with the highest points across all groups will make it to the quarterfinals. As of now, there are many teams waiting in line for qualification as runners-up, so Serbia will be hoping to avoid this situation.

