Novak Djokovic and Serbian Davis Cup team make plans to jump out of an airplane if they win the tournament 

Novak Djokovic and his Serbian team are two wins away from winning the Davis Cup and they have apparently decided to jump out of an airplane if they go all the way. Serbia booked their place in the semifinals of the tournament with a 2-0 win over Great Britain.

They took the lead in the match after Miomir Kecmanovic beat Jack Draper 7-6(2), 7-6(6). Novak Djokovic then beat Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to book his nation's spot in the Davis Cup semifinals.

During the post-match press conference, Djokovic and Serbia's captain Viktor Troicki both confirmed that the whole team would jump out of an airplane if they won the Davis Cup.

Djokovic and Troicki were both part of the Serbian team when they won their first, and to date, only Davis Cup by beating France in the 2010 final. Back then, all the members of the team shaved their heads to celebrate their triumph.

Novak Djokovic will face Jannik Sinner in the Davis Cup semifinals

Novak Djokovic practicing ahead of the Davis Cup

Novak Djokovic will face Jannik Sinner for the fourth time this season and sixth time overall when Serbia take on Italy in the Davis Cup semifinals.

The Serb currently leads 4-1 in the head-to-head between the two, including their most recent encounter in the final of the ATP Finals.

While speaking about facing Sinner, Djokovic said that their match was 'going to be great' for fans in Italy, Serbia, and those in attendance in Malaga.

"Yeah, third time in a little bit more than a week [facing Sinner]. It's going to be great, I think, for tennis fans and for both Italian sports tennis fans and Serbia, and here also in Malaga. We're kind of developing a nice rivalry lately. You know, I have tons of respect for him," the World No. 1 said.

Djokovic praised Sinner and Italy for coming back from behind in their quarterfinal against the Netherlands. The 36-year-old also said that his match against the World No. 4 could determine the outcome of the semifinal tie.

"You know, he's been playing arguably the tennis of his life. I saw a little bit of singles and doubles that he won today. Amazing. Really played on a high level. I could see that he was very pumped to play for his nation. It was impressive the way they turned it around from 0-1," Djokovic said.

"Obviously Davis Cup is kind of a format and competition where it doesn't only depend solely on you. So that match could decide a winner of the whole tie, but it doesn't necessarily mean that it will," he added.

The winner of the match between Italy and Serbia will take on either Australia or Finland in the Davis Cup final.

