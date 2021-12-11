Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams possess the "ultimate" champion mindset: Patrick Mouratoglou

Renowned coach Patrick Mourtoglou has identified Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams as players who have the "ultimate mindset of a champion" in tennis. The Frenchman raised former World No. 1 Lleyton Hewitt as another example of a player who demonstrated the value of having an elite mentality.

Mouratoglou has coached Williams since 2012 and has overseen 10 of her 23 Grand Slam triumphs. The 51-year-old also works with men's World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, who trains at Mouratoglou's tennis academy in France.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, Mouratoglou described how mindset is a fundamental element for champions not only in tennis but also in other areas of life. The Frenchman believes players who possess the right mindset will also have greater success after retiring from the sport.

"Champions, they have the mindset, and the mindset builds the tennis," Mouratoglou said. "So it's all about the mindset. And this is true for everything. Whatever you do, if you have the right mindset, you're going to make it."

"Some players that I know they are champions in their mind, I know that their second life after tennis, they are going to do great because they process the right way," Mouratoglou continued. "The people who have the best mindset naturally are the ones who are going to go further."

Mouratoglou then revealed he was more impressed by Djokovic's mindset than his game when the Serb was a teenager. He also went on to draw comparisons to both Williams and Hewitt in this regard.

"I remember Novak [when] he was 17, you don't think: 'Wow, this tennis is incredible'," Mouratoglou added. "No, but the mindset is unbelievable. He has the ultimate mindset of a champion, same as Serena. So they developed their tennis. Same with Lleyton Hewitt. You see Lleyton Hewitt, you don't think: "Wow, the tennis is incredible". But he was number one in the world because he has the mindset of a champion."

Novak Djokovic on 2022 Australian Open entry list, Serena Williams withdraws

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams won the singles titles at the 2015 Wimbledon Championships

Novak Djokovic has been named on the entry list for the 2022 Australian Open, despite uncertainty over his vaccination status. The Melbourne Grand Slam, which begins next month, requires players to be double vaccinated in order to play.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams recently withdrew from the tournament, saying: she was not ready to compete. The 40-year-old has not played since suffering a hamstring injury at Wimbledon in June.

