Novak Djokovic has expressed hopes of attaining "peak" form on the clay surface before the 2023 French Open as he yearns for a third title in Paris.

After a flourishing start to the season on hard-courts, Djokovic began his clay swing with an impressive performance in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Tuesday (April 11), ousting Ivan Gakhov in straight sets, 7-6(5), 6-2. It was the Serb's first match in over a month, having missed the Indian Wells and Miami Open in March.

Despite the win, Djokovic was far from his best, struggling to find his rhythm in the opening minutes. He will hope to produce better performances in the upcoming matches on clay, in an effort to attain top form before the French Open.

In an interview with Eurosport, the 22-time Grand Slam champion stated that his "ultimate goal" of achieving the title at Roland Garros is always in the back of his mind.

"I have to say, it’s in the back of my mind, as an ultimate goal on clay. I really want to be able to build my form so I can peak in Paris," he said.

Djokovic also acknowledged the competiteveness of the clay season with all the "strong" tournaments happening week-in and week-out. However, he emphasized that his primary goal will be the title at the French Open.

"It’s still a long way. The clay-court season is quite long, you have pretty much every week some strong events and tournaments," he stated. "Hopefully, I can start the clay season here in a positive way. I’m mainly focused on what I can deliver here and then of course moving into different weeks. But of course, Roland-Garros is an ultimate goal."

Novak Djokovic lost to Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of French Open 2022

2022 French Open

Novak Djokovic's campaign at the French Open last year came to an end in the quarterfinals, losing to eventual champion Rafael Nadal over four sets, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 6-7.

Top-seeded Djokovic looked ever so likely to claim his third title in Paris last year. He did not drop a single set in his first four rounds. However, he perished at the hands of the king of clay. Nadal, a 14-time champion at Roland Garros, showed style and substance to win what was a gripping encounter with the Serb which lasted over four hours.

With the absence of Nadal and World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, Djokovic has a much better chance of winning the title this time around.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes