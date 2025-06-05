Novak Djokovic shuts down criticism about double standards after Lorenzo Musetti escapes disqualification at French Open

Novak Djokovic recently made his feelings clear by answering the criticism about Lorenzo Musetti not facing any consequences at the 2025 French Open for the same reason he got eliminated at the 2020 US Open. Both players are currently vying for a spot in the finals at Roland-Garros.
Djokovic was last seen in action on June 4 in the quarterfinal round of the French Open, where he squared off against Alexander Zverev. The Serb will next be seen competing against Jannik Sinner hoping to reach the major final in Paris. On the other hand, Musetti will be locking horns with Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final round.
Before reaching the semifinal, Musetti escaped a disqualification during his quarterfinal clash with Frances Tiafoe on June 3, as he unknowingly hit the lineswoman with the ball. He started the set against the American with 6-2; however, he got bested in the second set, which led to him kicking a ball at the sideboards, showcasing his frustrated emotions.
The ball hit the lineswoman standing on the side of the court, but he did not face any repercussions. Years ago, during the 2020 US Open, Novak Djokovic also launched a ball in frustration that hit a lineswoman, and he was immediately disqualified.
Ahead of his semifinal clash, Djokovic was asked about his views on Musetti not receiving the same treatment as him. The 24-time major winner shut down the criticism saying he is focusing only on his matches. Djokovic said via Sport Klub journalist Sasa Ozmo on X:
"It's really late, my focus is on my matches, what happened there doesn't interest me at all."
Before snubbing talks about Musetti, the Serbian legend, during his quarterfinal post-match conference, talked about his upcoming clash against the World No. 1 Sinner.
Novak Djokovic shared a message for Jannik Sinner ahead of their clash at the 2025 French Open semi-finals
Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner are poised to compete against each other in the highly anticipated French Open semifinal. Amid this, the Serb opened up about competing against the Italian, commending Sinner's skills on the court.
In the quarterfinal post-match conference, Djokovic said:
"Jannik is in tremendous form and he has been the best player for the last couple of years… deservedly. He's been playing some terrific tennis… attacking tennis. Super strong from every aspect of his game."
He added:
"It’s going to be of course the semifinals of a Grand Slam against the world #1. There is no bigger occasion for me. So I'll try to do my best to step it up and perform as well as I did tonight."
After a winless 2024 season, Novak Djokovic started his 2025 campaign at the Brisbane International, where he couldn't qualify past the quarter-final round after being toppled by Reilly Opelka.