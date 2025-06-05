"There is no bigger occasion" - Novak Djokovic sends warning to Jannik Sinner ahead of French Open SF showdown

Novak Djokovic has sent a warning to Jannik Sinner ahead of their highly anticipated 2025 French Open clash. The Serb put up an impressive display to get the better of World No. 3 Alexander Zverev and set up a semifinal clash against the World No. 1.

Djokovic took on Zverev in the quarterfinal on Wednesday, June 4. The German, who bagged a title in Munich on clay, started strong and won the first set. However, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, who won his 100th title in Geneva less than a month ago, mounted an exceptional comeback to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

After the match, during his press conference, Djokovic was asked about facing World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinals. The Serb praised the Italian’s level but noted that he would try to replicate the solid performance he delivered against Zverev in the quarterfinals and would be up for the challenge.

"Jannik is in tremendous form and he has been the best player for the last couple of years… deservedly. He's been playing some terrific tennis… attacking tennis. Super strong from every aspect of his game," Djokovic said.

"It’s going to be of course the semifinals of a Grand Slam against the world #1. There is no bigger occasion for me. So I'll try to do my best to step it up and perform as well as I did tonight," he added.

The Serb also noted that it had been a while since they last faced each other. He recalled their previous encounters, saying they had played three or four exciting matches on hard courts in a short span of time.

French Open 2025 SF: Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner face off for the ninth time on tour

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner at the Six Kings Slam 2024 - Source: Getty

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 6 Novak Djokovic are set to clash in a highly anticipated French Open semifinal, with their head-to-head record tied at 4-4.

Sinner has claimed victory in their last three encounters, including a straight-set win at the 2024 Shanghai Masters final. However, Djokovic holds the sole clay-court win between them, having triumphed at Monte Carlo in 2021 in straight sets.

Sinner has showcased dominant form at Roland Garros, advancing to the semifinals without dropping a set and extending his Grand Slam winning streak to 19 matches. His path included a commanding 6-1, 7-5, 6-0 quarterfinal victory over Alexander Bublik.

Djokovic, aiming for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title, overcame a first-set deficit to defeat Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals. This win marked his 101st career victory at Roland Garros, a milestone previously achieved only by Rafael Nadal.

Their upcoming semifinal promises a thrilling encounter between the seasoned champion and the in-form Italian.

