Novak Djokovic sparks controversy at French Open after heated argument with chair umpire over rain affecting play

Novak Djokovic's tennis greatness is undeniable, but he is also notorious for courting controversy, and the Serb was at it again during his first-round match against Mackenzie McDonald at the 2025 French Open. It stemmed from rain affecting play, which led to the 24-time Major champion having a tense exchange with the chair umpire and the supervisor.

The former No. 1 stalled play and wanted the officials to close the roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier. However, he was urged to continue playing by the officials, with matches on outside courts also taking place at the same time.

Rennae Stubbs, a former doubles No. 1 and also Serena Williams' ex-coach, took to X (formerly Twitter) and criticized Novak Djokovic over his behavior, writing:

"If they’re still playing on the outside courts, you should still be playing on center court. Even if you have a roof, you cannot have preference for what u want. It’s not fair to everyone else and your opponent."

Meanwhile, tennis journalist Jose Morgado sided with the Serb.

"Raining heavier. Horrible conditions atm here. Djokovic unhappy... Chatrier roof should be closed now...," Morgado wrote.

Some fans also chimed in.

"Action on every other court but because Novak Djokovic is uncomfortable he is pitching a fit trying to get the tournament director & supervisor to close the roof bc he likes those conditions better. This guy is PATHETIC," a fan opined, being critical of the three-time French Open winner.

"Rain (wind) getting into Novak's eyes while waiting to receive. T'ment referee will come out. "This is just a stall tactic from Djokovic" says a man with no tennis career (on TNT) Mary Jo Fernandez: "I don't blame Novak, the rain is def coming down harder, lines get slippery..."," a fan of the Serb added, quoting commentary from TNT Sports' Roland Garros coverage team.

Later, McDonald also raised complaints regarding the situation, and ultimately, officials gave the go-ahead to have the roof closed.

Novak Djokovic and Mackenzie McDonald played final game of first set in rain as Court Philippe-Chatrier's roof closed slowly

After the signal to close the roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier was given by the officials, they asked Novak Djokovic and Mackenzie McDonald to keep playing as the roof gradually closed. It takes the roof around 15 minutes to close, and during this period, the Serb and his American opponent contested the final game of the first set.

Eventually, it was the former No. 1 who came out on top in the set, clinching it 6-3. At the time of writing, the second set is being played.

If the Serb comes out on top against the American, he will go on to face either Corentin Moutet or qualifier Clement Tabur in the second round of the 2025 French Open.

