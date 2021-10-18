Novak Djokovic starts 343rd week as World No. 1, Roger Federer drops out of top 10, Ashleigh Barty stays put atop WTA rankings

Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty continue to lead the latest world rankings, which were published by the ATP and WTA tours respectively on Monday. However, there have been quite a few big shifts down the order in the aftermath of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Djokovic, who did not compete at Indian Wells but is expected to play in the Davis Cup Finals next month, has now begun his 343rd week at the top of the ATP rankings. The Serb continues to move closer to the all-time record (men's and women's combined) for most weeks at No. 1, currently held by Steffi Graf at 377 weeks.

Novak Djokovic needs to remain No. 1 till the end of the 2022 French Open to tie the German's record.

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who lost in the fourth round at Indian Wells, remains at the No. 2 ATP spot. The Russian will need to go deep at both the Paris Masters and the season-ending ATP Finals if he wishes to end the season as year-end world No. 1.

The major change in this week's top 10 sees 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer drop two spots to No. 11. This marks the first time since January 2017 that the Swiss is not ranked inside the world's top 10.

Djokovic and Medvedev are followed in the rankings by Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal. Like Federer, Nadal is out for the rest of the season due to injury. But he still somehow moved one spot up to No. 5, swapping places with Russia's Andrey Rublev.

Matteo Berrettini and Dominic Thiem remain at No. 7 and No. 8 respectively, while Capser Ruud (+1 to No. 9) and Hubert Hurkacz (+2 to No. 10) have achieved new career-best rankings.

Indian Wells winner Cameron Norrie jumped 11 places to No. 15, while runner-up Nikolz Basilashvili moved up nine spots to No. 27.

Both Indian Wells semifinalists also made big gains this week. Former World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov climbed 7 spots to No. 21, while America's Taylor Fritz moved up nine spots to No. 30.

José Morgado @josemorgado New career highs on ATP Top 1009. Ruud

10. Hurkacz

13. Sinner

16. Norrie (top 20 debut)

22. Karatsev

38. Korda

43. Ivashka

52. Duckworth

55. McDonald

65. Rinderknech

70. Brooksby

79. Nakashima

89. Griekspoor (top 100 debut) New career highs on ATP Top 1009. Ruud

10. Hurkacz

13. Sinner

16. Norrie (top 20 debut)

22. Karatsev

38. Korda

43. Ivashka

52. Duckworth

55. McDonald

65. Rinderknech

70. Brooksby

79. Nakashima

89. Griekspoor (top 100 debut)

Ashleigh Barty ties Lindsay Davenport with 98 weeks as World No. 1

Ashleigh Barty at the 2021 US Open

In the women's rankings, Ashleigh Barty has begun her 98th week at the top spot. Barty withdrew from Indian Wells, but she has now tied Lindsay Davenport for the eighth longest reign at the WTA No. 1 spot.

The Aussie is followed in the rankings by Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2), Karolina Pliskova (No. 3), Barbora Krejcikova (+1 to No. 4), Garbine Muguruza (+1 to No. 5), Elina Svitolina (+1 to No. 6) and Maria Sakkari (+2 to No. 7).

Significantly, however, Ons Jabeur has become the first Arab player to break into the ATP or WTA top 10, climbing six spots to No. 8. Jabeur is followed by Belinda Bencic (+1 to No. 9) and Naomi Osaka (+2 to No. 10).

2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek has dropped seven spots to No. 11, ending her stay in the top 10. Indian Wells champion Paula Badosa, meanwhile, has shot up 14 spots to No. 13 after winning the biggest title of her career.

Also Read

Indian Wells runner-up Victoria Azarenka has moved up six spots to No. 26.

Edited by Musab Abid