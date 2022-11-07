"Novak Djokovic could have stayed another 2 hours, Holger Rune couldn't have" - Patrick McEnroe and Brad Gilbert challenge best-of-3 format at Paris Masters after Serb's defeat

Former tennis players Patrick McEnroe and Brad Gilbert expressed their views about Novak Djokovic's defeat at the hands of teenager Holger Rune in the Paris Masters final.

The duo were unconvinced by Holger Rune's success and were of the opinion that - had the Paris Masters final been a five-setter - a victory against Novak Djokovic would be beyond reach for the Dane. Patrick McEnroe remarked that the Serb wouldn’t have surrendered more than three games in total in the final two sets of a five-set fixture if the match were to go the distance.

"Let’s be honest again.., If that match today was best of 5 sets… Novak Djokovic loses 1-3 games in final 2 sets," he said.

Former World No. 4 and two-time Paris Masters finalist (1987, 1988) Brad Gilbert chimed in and also noted that the Paris Masters final used to be a five-setter until 2007.

"100% and back in the day that was (best of five) final at Bercy," he recalled.

Sharing the same opinion, tennis podcaster Craig Shapiro suggested that the 21-time Grand Slam winner had great stamina, unlike Holger Rune, who had admitted to experiencing extreme cramps during his 2021 US Open loss to Novak Djokovic.

"Sort of an interesting remark, but there’s no doubt in my mind it’s true. Novak could have stayed out there another 2 hours, I don’t think Holger could have maintained his level. Crazy," he wrote.

Djokovic has a stunning record in five-set matches, having won 37 of the 47 he has played. The former World No. 1 has also racked up seven comeback wins in his career after having lost the opening two sets. Three such victories came between 2021-2022 against youngsters Lorenzo Musetti and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 French Open and against Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

"To be able to beat Novak Djokovic in the final is probably the best feeling of this whole week" – Holger Rune after Paris Masters victory

Holger Rune defeated Novak Djokovic in a three-set final at the Paris Masters

Holger Rune got the better of six-time Paris Masters champion Novak Djokovic in a thrilling three-set encounter, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, on Sunday. His feat in the French capital was deemed extraordinary as the 19-year-old became the first man to score five top-10 wins in a tournament, excluding the ATP Finals. However, the Dane acknowledged the significance of his triumph over the Serb and said it was the best feeling of the whole week in his post-match press conference.

"To beat Novak today, I would say (smiling), to be able to beat him in such occasion, as I said, in the final is probably the most, you know, the best feeling of this whole week," he said, "he's probably one of the greatest we have ever had in this sport, it's a crazy feeling to be able to beat him in this final."

