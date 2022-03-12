Novak Djokovic has still got at least three or four more years to play - replacing Marian Vajda is a very important decision: Alex Corretja

Former tennis player and analyst Alex Corretja has described choosing a coach to replace Marian Vajda as a very important decision for Novak Djokovic. The two-time Roland Garros finalist also believes the great Serb will play for at least another three to four years.

It was revealed earlier this month that the 34-year-old and his long-time coach had decided to end their partnership after last year's ATP Finals. The pair worked together for a period of 15 years between 2006 and 2022, which included a break between 2017 and 2018.

Djokovic won all 20 Grand Slam titles with Vajda as part of his coaching team, making the Slovakian the most successful coach in men's tennis history. Vajda is a former professional player who was ranked as high as No. 34 in the world before retiring in 1994.

The World No. 2 will continue to work with former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, who joined his coaching setup in 2019.

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole You have been by my side during the most important & memorable moments. We have achieved the unachievable & I will forever be grateful for your friendship & dedication. You will always be my family & I can’t thank you enough for everything 🏻 What a journey Marian. 15 years! 🤯You have been by my side during the most important & memorable moments. We have achieved the unachievable & I will forever be grateful for your friendship & dedication. You will always be my family & I can’t thank you enough for everything What a journey Marian. 15 years! 🤯😃 You have been by my side during the most important & memorable moments. We have achieved the unachievable & I will forever be grateful for your friendship & dedication. You will always be my family & I can’t thank you enough for everything 🙏🏻 https://t.co/8ihJP2VpiS

Speaking to Eurosport, Corretja suggested Djokovic might find working with a new coach challenging and stressed the importance of making the right decision.

"Definitely, Novak will need to find someone that is going to be the extension of his hand because that was pretty much what Marian was doing," Corretja said. "Marian knows exactly how to react and knows exactly how to deal with the key moments because he knows him very well. Maybe when a new one [coach] comes and goes like, 'no, don't do this' or 'don't do that' or 'just calm down' or whatever, it may be that it irritates Novak."

"So, I think he really needs to know exactly what he wants for the next profile of coach to find someone that helps him," he continued. "Because otherwise, he is going to be comparing them with Marian all the time, and that can be a little bit tricky. I think Novak has still got three, four more years to play at least so it will be very interesting to see who he picks because it is a very important decision."

"Maybe Novak Djokovic needs some fresh things, and maybe Marian Vajda feels that he cannot give it to him" - Alex Corretja

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Alex Corretja also asserted that top players like Novak Djokovic, tend to choose coaches who are former elite players, or who have already had success as a coach.

"I think these kinds of top players, we see that they all need a super ex-coach or a super ex-player, someone who knows the feeling of being there, and they need someone that they have got a lot of confidence in," Corretja said. "Someone that is doing the dirty job, let's say. Marian [Vajda] - he is an ex-coach, an ex-player, he is someone that knows the game very well. It is very uncommon that this kind of profile goes away because usually, they are rotating the other ones, but this one stays there forever, almost."

The former World No. 2 then discussed some of the possible reasons behind Djokovic and Vajda deciding to part ways for a second time.

"Especially with players that last a very long time, but this shows that, in the end, maybe Novak needs some fresh things, and maybe Marian feels that he cannot give it to him," Corretja added. "Or maybe Marian feels like, 'okay, I have already given you enough, and I need to rest and I need to think about myself and about my family'."

Djokovic reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships ATP 500 event last month in his only tournament of 2022 so far. The 34-year-old is set to feature next at the Monte Carlo Masters in April

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



The Serb titles in Monte-Carlo in 2013 and 2015. Could he win his third title this time? 🤔



#NovakDjokovic #MonteCarlo #Tennis Novak Djokovic has confirmed through his website that he will play Monte-Carlo Masters 🤩The Serb titles in Monte-Carlo in 2013 and 2015. Could he win his third title this time? 🤔 Novak Djokovic has confirmed through his website that he will play Monte-Carlo Masters 🤩The Serb titles in Monte-Carlo in 2013 and 2015. Could he win his third title this time? 🤔#NovakDjokovic #MonteCarlo #Tennis https://t.co/RtsR90vcsn

.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan