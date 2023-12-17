"Novak Djokovic still has a hunger, he is not ashamed to say 'I want to break all the records' and it is incredible" - Former tennis coach

Former tennis coach Dante Bottini has expressed his admiration for Novak Djokovic's candor regarding his ambition to continue breaking records in the sport.

Djokovic enjoyed an immensely successful 2023 season, setting several significant records. The Serb clinched his record 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open, becoming the player with the most Major titles in the Open Era. With his victories at the Cincinnati and Paris Masters, he also achieved the milestone of 40 ATP Masters 1000 titles.

Furthermore, the 36-year-old secured his record seventh ATP Finals title, breaking his tie with Roger Federer. He also attained his eighth year-end World No. 1 ranking, extending his lead over Pete Sampras (6) in second place.

Despite his myriad unparalleled accomplishments, Novak Djokovic has made no secret about his desire to break even more records, drawing appreciation from Bottini. In a recent interview, the renowned coach expressed his admiration for the Serb's public pursuit of further milestones.

"It's crazy; It is something to take off your hat and admire. He still has a hunger..., and he is not ashamed to say it. 'I want to break all the records,' he says. And it is very good that he does so. He is not afraid. [It] is incredible," he told La Nacion (translated from Spanish).

Bottini also praised the World No. 1's dedication to maintaining a peak physical condition and marveled at the 36-year-old's ability to sustain his fitness without dealing with injuries.

The Argentine contrasted Djokovic with Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Juan Martin del Potro, citing how their physical setbacks hindered their ability to compete at the highest level.

"I know how he takes care of himself, how he trains..., so he doesn't surprise me that much. I know how demanding he is with himself and with his team. The most surprising thing is that his physique lasts that way. He feeds himself in a unique way, paying attention to every detail. He has been doing yoga for many years, that's why he is so elastic," he said.

"You could be hungry and eager to continue, as could happen to Nadal or as Roger could have had, but your body told you enough. Roger would have continued because he loves tennis. The same thing happened to Del Potro," he added.

Novak Djokovic: "I'm going for all possible records, I've never had a problem saying that and that may be why people don't like me"

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic clinched a tour-leading seven titles during his remarkable 2023 season. This brought his career total to 98 titles, placing him behind only Roger Federer (103) and Jimmy Connors (109) on the all-time list.

Following his triumph at the Paris Masters, the Serb expressed his desire to break Connors' longstanding record for most ATP titles.

"As far as the record for the number of ATP tournaments won is concerned, everything is possible. Why shouldn't I try to break that record too? Now I have 12 less but I also have a few more years of successful tennis, and I try to enjoy these moments that now mean and are worth - double," Djokovic said.

Djokovic also declared his intention to chase every record within his reach, despite his public pursuit possibly making him unpopular with fans.

"I'm going for all possible records, all that I can break. I've never had a problem saying that. And that may be why people don't like me; I didn't pretend to be someone - to say that it's not my goal, and then to behave differently... I always tried to be in line with what I believe!" he said.

