Stefanos Tsitsipas has no qualms admitting that nine-time champion Novak Djokovic remains the player to beat at Melbourne Park.

The Serb, 35, is off to a perfect 5-0 start to the year, winning his 92nd career singles title at the Adelaide 1 international last week. He allayed injury concerns, having pulled out of a practice match with Daniil Medvedev, to return to training on Friday.

Meanwhile, Tstisipas, seeded third at Melbourne Park this year, is in the top half of the draw with top seed Rafael Nadal and cannot meet Djokovic before the final. The Greek has made the last four at Melbourne Park in the last two years. In a pre-match press conference, the Tsitsipas tipped the returning Djokovic to make it far once again at the tournament.

"I think it's good for his fans that he's back, he's able to play this year at the Australian Open. He's one of the strongest players on the field. He's still got it. He can still play. He can still go deep in the tournament," he said.

About Djokovic's week in Adelaide, Tsitsipas said that the rest of the players need to find a way to stop the Serbian juggernaut.

"He played well, very well, in Adelaide. He had some good matches there. It's up to us to do something about it and to stop him," he added.

Djokovic missed last year's Australian Open after he was deported from the country following controversy over his medical exemption for COVID-19. The deportation carried an automatic three-year ban from entering the country.

However, the ban was rescinded later in the year, paving the way for the Serb's return to his most successful Grand Slam.

Novak Djokovic sets sights on tenth Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic is looking for a tenth Australian Open title.

Novak Djokovic opens his campaign for a tenth Australian Open title against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena on Tuesday, January 17.

He could meet Bolivian Hugo Dellien and 27th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the next two rounds before a clash with his US Open 2020 conqueror Pablo Carreno Busta in the second week.

If the Serb crosses that hurdle, an enticing clash with home hope Nick Kyrgios could materialize, in a rematch of the pair's Wimbledon 2022 final, which Djokovic won.

Third seed Casper Ruud could await Novak Djokovic in the semifinals before a possible title clash with top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal. Victory for Djokovic would improve his perfect record in the Melbourne Park finals to 10-0 and return him to the top of the singles rankings. He will also move level with Nadal (22) for most Grand Slam titles.

