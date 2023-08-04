Tennis fans were left amused by Novak Djokovic's new look as he was seen sporting a beard and mustache ahead of the 2023 US Open.

Djokovic has been unable to compete in America since the 2021 US Open. His refusal to comply with the COVID-19 vaccination mandate prevented him from participating in tennis tournaments in the States.

However, earlier this year, US President Joe Biden lifted its COVID-19 restrictions, allowing non-residents and unvaccinated people to enter the country without providing proof of vaccination. As a result, the 23-time Grand Slam champion will finally be able to participate in the US Open after a two-year absence.

The 36-year-old will also be taking part in the 2023 Cincinnati Masters before the US Open. This tournament will serve as his sole preparatory event leading up to the American Grand Slam, as he has made the decision to withdraw from the Canadian Open.

Before going to the United States, Novak Djokovic was spotted warming up, sporting a stylish new beard. Tennis fans took to social media to express their reactions upon catching a glimpse of the beard.

One fan joked that, since Goran Ivanisevic was unsuccessful in helping the former World No. 1 clinch the Wimbledon title, the Serb must have pilfered his coach's beard and taken matters into his own hands.

"Goran flopped so hard that Novak stole his beard and decided to coach himself," a fan tweeted.

Another fan playfully remarked that considering the beard Novak Djokovic is currently sporting, it appears as though he has given up on his tennis career.

"Look at that beard he’s given up on tennis.." the fan tweeted.

Novak Djokovic wishes to represent his country in the 2023 Davis Cup

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has expressed his intention to represent his country Serbia at the 2023 Davis Cup finals. The Serbian team will play in Group C and will be pitted against Spain, the Czech Republic, and South Korea. The event is scheduled to take place in the city of Valencia, Spain from September 12 to 17.

Djokovic expressed his disappointment at not being able to represent Serbia in the previous season's Davis Cup. Placed in a challenging group last year, Serbia, unfortunately, fell short of reaching the finals, where he was expected to join them.

“I didn't play last year - I felt guilty because I was hoping that the boys would get through the group in Valencia, so I could join them in Malaga. That format has been established for several years, we had a tough group last year," he said.

The Serb had expressed his concern about missing out on this year's Davis Cup final due to a tight schedule. However, he has assured his team's coach that he will be there, representing Serbia in the tournament.

“It is true that the schedule is inconvenient, that it is played a week after the final of the US Open,” he admitted. “I hope that I will be healthy and that I will be available.”

“But I told the coach Viktor (Troicki) that I am here and - I can't wait,” he added.

