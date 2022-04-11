"Novak Djokovic is stupid; if you're trying to be the best in history and you're going to give up the race for some vaccines, you have to be the king of stupidity" - Marcelo Rios 

Marcelo Rios, the first Latin American player to reach the top of the ATP rankings in history, has come out in brutal criticism of Novak Djokovic in a recent interview. Referring to the World No. 1 as the "king of stupidity," the Chilean questioned Djokovic's decision to abandon his pursuit of being the "best in history" because of his stance on vaccines.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was unable to play at the Australian Open earlier this year because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19, which was required for entry into Australia.

His absence was exploited by Rafael Nadal, who went on to win his 21st Major at Melbourne Park and overtook the 34-year-old in the Slam race. The 34-year-old also skipped the Sunshine Double for similar reasons.

In a recent interview with the BBC, however, Djokovic had stated that he did not regret his decision. The World No. 1 remained adamant that he was willing to pay the prize for his stance, and that he would rather not compromise on his principles instead of bowing down to the burden of public opinion.

Speaking to Chilean daily newspaper La Tercera, the former World No. 1 revealed that he had his own worries about the COVID vaccine to begin with. But as soon as he realized that it was necessary to travel, Rios admitted that he reconsidered his opinion, implying that the 34-year-old should have done the same.

"[Novak Djokovic] is stupid, he's not going to be the best in history because of a vaccine. I had my worries at first [about the vaccine too], but then I started traveling and I had to get it," Rios said. "I can understand being worried at first."

Marcelo Rios further added that he did not understand why the 20-time Grand Slam champion chose to do what he did. The 46-year-old noted that he originally thought it was fear that made the World No. 1 avoid taking the jab. Seeing him stick to his views more than two years into the pandemic, however, Rios proclaimed that the Serb was simply being "too arrogant."

"I don't know what the reason is, but if you're trying to be the best in history and you're going to give up the race for some vaccines, you have to be the king of stupidity," Rios said. "I believe that at first it was out of fear, but now he is being too arrogant.”

Novak Djokovic kicks off his Monte-Carlo Masters campaign against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Novak Djokovic will square off against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his Monte-Carlo opener

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic will resume his quest to be the "best in history" at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he will be playing only his second tournament of the year.

José Morgado @josemorgado Novak Djokovic will start his 2022 clay season against Roland Garros quarterfinalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Novak Djokovic will start his 2022 clay season against Roland Garros quarterfinalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

After receiving a bye in the first round, the Serb will take on Alejandro Davidovic Fokina in his opener. The Spaniard scored an impressive straight-sets victory over Marcos Giron in the first round.

Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa #Djokovic will face Davidovich Fokina in the 2R in Monte Carlo. He has beaten him both times they faced off, both last year: 6-2 6-1 in Rome and 6-3 6-1 in Tokyo Olympics. #Djokovic will face Davidovich Fokina in the 2R in Monte Carlo. He has beaten him both times they faced off, both last year: 6-2 6-1 in Rome and 6-3 6-1 in Tokyo Olympics.

The World No. 1 has a 2-0 lead in the head-to-head against the World No. 45 with this being their second encounter on claycourt.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan