Novak Djokovic suffers shock exit at Italian Open 2024 following freak head injury-causing bottle accident

Novak Djokovic suffered a shock exit at the 2024 Italian Open on Sunday, falling in the third round to Alejandro Tabilo in straight sets. The Serb's loss comes just days after his freak accident in Rome, which saw him suffer a head injury and light bleeding.

Djokovic, taking on Tabilo for the first time on the ATP Tour, immediately started on the backfoot, losing his serve early to go 1-3 behind. The World No. 1 is no stranger to recovering from early setbacks, and just when everyone expected him to pull off another comeback, Tabilo shocked the fans in Rome by forcing a second break of serve to seal the set 6-2 in his favor despite saving three break points.

The Chilean started strong once again, breaking early to lead 3-1 in the second set. From there, Tabilo consolidated to close out the set 6-3, and with it the match. The defeat marks the earliest exit Djokovic has had in Rome since 2007, when he entered the main draw for the first time. The year before that, he lost in the second round of qualifiers. Since then, until the 2024 edition, the 24-time Grand Slam champion has at least made the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 event, where he is a six-time champion.

