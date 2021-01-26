"Novak Djokovic is technically our LeBron James, he has to set an example for all tennis players" - Nick Kyrgios

Over the past year, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has repeatedly taken shots at World No. 1 Novak Djokovic on social media.

Kyrgios was very critical of Novak Djokovic and the other players involved in the ill-fated Adria Tour last year during the beginning of the pandemic. More recently, the Aussie called Djokovic 'a tool' after the Serb's letter to Craig Tiley with suggestions to improve the conditions of the 72 players in the hard lockdown.

Now, in an interview with CNN, Nick Kyrgios has opened up in more detail about why he has been so focused on Novak Djokovic. Kyrgios compared Djokovic to NBA superstar LeBron James, and claimed that the World No. 1 should always set a good example for the sport and his fellow players.

"I think it's very important, especially one of the leaders of our sport. He's technically our LeBron James," Kyrgios said when asked about Djokovic's responsibilities in tennis.

Nick Kyrgios is clearly respectful of Novak Djokovic's on-court achievements, given that he compared him to LeBron James - someone who the Aussie honored with a tattoo last year. However, Kyrgios went on to assert that Djokovic needs to be held accountable for some of the 'mistakes' he has committed.

"He has to set an example for all tennis players out there and set an example for tennis," the 25-year-old added. "I think when he was doing some of the things that he was doing during the global pandemic, it just wasn't the right time. I know everyone makes mistakes. Even some of us go off track sometimes but I think we need to hold each other accountable."

"I'm not doing any of this stuff for media attention" - Nick Kyrgios on his criticism of Novak Djokovic & others

Novak Djokovic at the ATP Tour Finals in London

Many have criticized Nick Kyrgios' constant attacks on his fellow players, even as the Aussie has stayed away from the circuit since the tour resumed in August. But Kyrgios dismissed suggestions that he is trying to attract any attention, instead claiming that he is standing up for what he believes is right.

"I'm not doing any of this stuff for media attention, these are the morals that I've grown up with," Kyrgios said. "I was just trying to do my part."

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic are both entered to play the Australian Open, which kicks off in Melbourne on 8 February.