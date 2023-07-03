Novak Djokovic thanks artist for creatively representing him as a king riding the two-headed eagle to Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic recently became the subject of an artist's creative work as he gears up for the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The Serbian will be looking to extend his legacy by chasing his 24th Grand Slam title and his eighth at Wimbledon. With this year's Australian Open and French Open titles already under his belt, a victory at Wimbledon will also edge him one step closer to the Calendar Slam.

A Serbian artist, Aladin Tabakovic made a digital illustration, in which he visualized the four-time defending champion riding a two-headed eagle, with a crown resting lazily over his eyes and his tennis gear by his side, flying over the Centre Court.

Djokovic took to Instagram to share the artwork and thanked the artist. He wrote:

"Hvala ti (Thank you) @aladin_tabakovic."

The two-headed eagle and the crown used in the artwork are from the Serbian Coat of Arms which represents the national identity of the country.

The second seed will begin his 2023 Wimbledon campaign against Argentinian Pedro Cachin on Monday, July 3.

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray practice together ahead of Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic practices before the 2023 Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray hit the practice grounds before beginning their 2023 Wimbledon campaigns on Sunday, July 2.

In a video clip posted by Wimbledon's official channel on Twitter, both former champions can be seen playing off each other with many spectators cheering them on. The channel captioned the video post:

"Just like old times. @andy_murray and @DjokerNole practice together in preparation for The Championships 2023."

The clip begins with Andy Murray interacting with the media and recalling the Laver Cup when he last practiced with the World No. 2.

"Well, the last time we practiced together was at the Laver Cup, but before that, it would be quite a long time, I can't remember exactly, but I really enjoyed it. We used to practice together quite a lot, actually," Murray said.

Murray, who is the only one in the current draw of 128 to have beaten the Serb on grass, shared his experience.

"Novak and I always practiced together even when we were competing for Grand Slams and stuff. It's nice to be back on the court again," he added.

While the defending champion will square off against Argentinian Pedro Cachin, Andy Murray will clash with compatriot Ryan Peniston in the opening round of the Grand Slam tournament on Tuesday, July 4.

