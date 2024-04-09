Novak Djokovic has said that being No. 1 in the world at the age of 37 years was not something that he honestly dreamed of during his playing days.

Djokovic, who has won a record 24 Grand Slam titles, also became the oldest man to be ranked at No. 1 in the ATP rankings. The Serb surpassed the record held by Swiss maestro Roger Federer by becoming the oldest men's singles No. 1 in the history of the game this week.

Novak Djokovic, who turns 37 next month, also holds the record for the most weeks spent at the top of the rankings.

"It is nice. It is great. Obviously to still be able to compete at the highest level and be No. 1 in the world aged almost 37 (was) not something that I was honestly dreaming of or planning on or thinking is going to become reality," Djokovic told Sky Sports in an on-court interview after his first-round win at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Novak Djokovic said it felt good that all the hard work and dedication that he put into the game had given him good results. Staying fit and continuing to do so regularly has extended his career, he said.

"It is fun. But you know I think all the work and all the dedication to the sport in the end and again to my body and staying fit you know is paying off. I am able to I guess maintain the longevity and extend the career for years and years," Djokovic said.

He also referred to his meeting with India's Rohan Bopanna, who is now the oldest No. 1 in doubles. Novak Djokovic joked that Bopanna contributed more to the combined age of the top-ranked singles and doubles players on the ATP Tour now.

"I met Bopanna yesterday who is the oldest doubles No. 1 in history. So he said we would have a combined age of 80. He does contribute more to the 80 than I do," the Serb said.

Novak Djokovic has close competition for No. 1 ranking

Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open 2024

Novak Djokovic has close competition for his No. 1 ranking with No. 2 ranked Jannik Sinner of Italy and No. 3 ranked Carlos Alcaraz of Spain snapping at his heels for the coveted spot.

Djokovic took over the top ranking from Alcaraz following his title win at the US Open in September last year. He won the year-ending ATP Tour Finals cementing his place at the top of the men's rankings.

But the Serb has had a lacklustre start to the 2024 season. He reached the semifinals of the Australian Open where he lost to eventual champion Sinner. It was his first ever loss at this stage at the Australian Open where he has won a record 10 titles.

The clay court season would determine the top player in men's tennis as just about 1000 points separate Djokovic from Sinner and Alcaraz currently.

