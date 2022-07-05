Create
Novak Djokovic goes level with Jimmy Connors, trails only Roger Federer for most wins at Wimbledon

Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
Modified Jul 05, 2022 10:52 PM IST

Novak Djokovic continues to break new ground at Wimbledon. On Tuesday, the three-time defending champion recovered from two sets down against Jannik Sinner to reach his 11th semifinal at SW19.

Djokovic made a characteristically brisk start against the 20-year-old, moving to within a point of a 5-1 lead. However, Sinner won six of the next seven games to grab the opener. The Italian rode his momentum, breaking Djokovic's serve twice in the next set to take a two-set lead.

However, the top seed regained control of proceedings, riding a lone break in the third to reduce arrears. He broke Sinner twice in the next set to force a decider, where two more breaks sealed his passage to the last four.

Comeback complete 👑@DjokerNole is a Wimbledon semi-finalist for the 11th time, sealing a sublime 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 victory against Jannik Sinner#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/xdkN5os2H2

It was Djokovic's 26th straight win at Wimbledon since a loss to Tomas Berdych in the quarterfinals in 2017. In the process, he moved level with Jimmy Connors (84) for the second-most singles wins at Wimbledon by a male player in the Open Era.

The Serb now trails only Roger Federer (105), who has the most match wins at the prestigious grasscourt competition.

84 - Novak #Djokovic has won 84 Men's Singles main draw matches in #Wimbledon: in the Open Era, only Roger #Federer has more (105). Gotha.#Wimbledon2022 #DjokovicSinner https://t.co/sAd301T55N

Novak Djokovic records 8th straight fifth-set victory, improves to 37-10 in career fifth sets

Novak Djokovic on Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic is the quintessential iron man of modern-day tennis. The Serb can be second-best for large swathes of matches but has the ability to raise his level when it matters most, especially in fifth sets.

Unsurprisingly, the 35-year-old has one of the best fifth-set records by any player in history. His win against Sinner on Tuesday was his eighth straight fifth-set win since a loss to Dominic Thiem in the 2018 Roland Garros semifinals. Djokovic is now 37-10 overall in career five-set matches.

[1] @DjokerNole rallies to defeat [10] #Sinner 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 and advances to #Wimbledon SF for the 11th time. It was #Djokovic's 8th straight 5-set victory and he improves to 37-10 overall. Djokovic has a 26-match #Wimbledon winning streak, 4th-longest in the Open Era.

Djokovic's 26-match win streak at Wimbledon is bettered by only three other male singles players in the Open Era.

Roger Federer (2003-2008) and Bjorn Borg (1981) won 40 consecutive matches, spanning five straight titles. Both players were denied a six-peat in the final, Federer losing to Rafael Nadal in five sets and Borg falling short against John McEnroe.

Seven-time champion Pete Sampras won 31 consecutive matches at Wimbledon between 1997 and 2001. The streak came to an end when the American was stunned by a then 19-year-old Federer in a five-set fourth round classic.

Novak Djokovic will move level with Sampras by winning a seventh title this year and winning the first three rounds in his next Wimbledon appearance. The Serb awaits the winner of Cameron Norrie and David Goffin for a place in the final.

