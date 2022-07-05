Novak Djokovic goes level with Jimmy Connors, trails only Roger Federer for most wins at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic continues to break new ground at Wimbledon. On Tuesday, the three-time defending champion recovered from two sets down against Jannik Sinner to reach his 11th semifinal at SW19.

Djokovic made a characteristically brisk start against the 20-year-old, moving to within a point of a 5-1 lead. However, Sinner won six of the next seven games to grab the opener. The Italian rode his momentum, breaking Djokovic's serve twice in the next set to take a two-set lead.

However, the top seed regained control of proceedings, riding a lone break in the third to reduce arrears. He broke Sinner twice in the next set to force a decider, where two more breaks sealed his passage to the last four.

It was Djokovic's 26th straight win at Wimbledon since a loss to Tomas Berdych in the quarterfinals in 2017. In the process, he moved level with Jimmy Connors (84) for the second-most singles wins at Wimbledon by a male player in the Open Era.

The Serb now trails only Roger Federer (105), who has the most match wins at the prestigious grasscourt competition.

Novak Djokovic records 8th straight fifth-set victory, improves to 37-10 in career fifth sets

Novak Djokovic on Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic is the quintessential iron man of modern-day tennis. The Serb can be second-best for large swathes of matches but has the ability to raise his level when it matters most, especially in fifth sets.

Unsurprisingly, the 35-year-old has one of the best fifth-set records by any player in history. His win against Sinner on Tuesday was his eighth straight fifth-set win since a loss to Dominic Thiem in the 2018 Roland Garros semifinals. Djokovic is now 37-10 overall in career five-set matches.

Djokovic's 26-match win streak at Wimbledon is bettered by only three other male singles players in the Open Era.

Roger Federer (2003-2008) and Bjorn Borg (1981) won 40 consecutive matches, spanning five straight titles. Both players were denied a six-peat in the final, Federer losing to Rafael Nadal in five sets and Borg falling short against John McEnroe.

Seven-time champion Pete Sampras won 31 consecutive matches at Wimbledon between 1997 and 2001. The streak came to an end when the American was stunned by a then 19-year-old Federer in a five-set fourth round classic.

Novak Djokovic will move level with Sampras by winning a seventh title this year and winning the first three rounds in his next Wimbledon appearance. The Serb awaits the winner of Cameron Norrie and David Goffin for a place in the final.

