In Pictures:  Novak Djokovic seen training ahead of Wimbledon final against Nick Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic is all set to defend his Wimbledon title for the third successive time when he takes on first-time finalist Nick Kyrgios of Australia.

Djokovic was seen training a day before the final of the Championships as he aims to equal Pete Sampras' tally of seven Wimbledon titles.

The Serb, who has won just a single tournament this season (Rome Masters), faces the prospect of missing the upcoming US Open this year as well as next year's Australian Open owing to his vaccination status.

The former World No. 1 had his visa revoked just as he was set to defend his Australian Open title even as arch rival Rafael Nadal went on to win the tournament, thereby veering ahead in the Grand Slam race.

Nadal defeated Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the French Open en route to a 14th title at Roland Garros and a 22nd Grand Slam win.

A win at Wimbledon is therefore vital for Djokovic to stay within striking distance of the Spaniard's record.

The 35-year-old faces a volatile opponent who has been in great form in the tournament despite being involved in a number of controversies as well.

The six-time Wimbledon champion is yet to beat Kyrgios, having lost to the player from Canberra on two occasions in 2017.

Novak Djokovic hopes to get past a votatile Nick Kyrgios in Sunday's big final

Novak Djokovic touches the Wimbledon grass as he celebrates his match point in the semifinals

Novak Djokovic began his Wimbledon campaign with a four-set win over Kwon Soon-woo. He then scored a couple of straight-sets wins against Thanasi Kokkinakis and countryman Miomir Kecmanovic before dropping a set to Tim van Rijthoven.

Jannik Sinner might well have thought he had Djokovic on the mat after winning the first two sets, but a phenomenal comeback from the 20-time Grand Slam champion ensured he was through to the semifinals.

Chasing his fourth successive title at SW19, the defending champion again lost the first set to Cameron Norrie before winning three in a row to set up a title clash with Kyrgios, who advanced to the final following Nadal's withdrawal.

The top seed has won 22 out of 27 matches this season, while his opponent has played just as many matches, winning 21.

The 27-year-old used his serve to good effect in his fiery third-round encounter against Stefanos Tsitsipas, firing 31 aces before registering a memorable win.

While Djokovic predicted fireworks in Sunday's big match, his opponent spoke of a "bromance" between the two Wimbledon finalists ahead of the game.

"We definitely have a bit of a bromance now, which is weird. I think everyone knows there was no love lost for a while there. I think it was healthy for the sport. I think every time we played each other, there was hype around it," Kyrgios said.

