"Novak Djokovic has been treated like a fugitive when he's not supposed to be an outlaw" - Pierre-Hugues Herbert

In a recent interview with francetvinfo.fr, Pierre-Hugues Herbert labeled the Novak Djokovic controversy in Melbourne a "saga" as the Serb prepares to defend his Australian Open title.

"It's a saga. Everything has taken on disproportionate proportions for two years, we asked a lot of things of the Australians," Herbert told francetvinfo.fr. "It is a situation which is extremely special. For Australians, it is difficult to accept that an unvaccinated person can enter the country, when they have been practically locked up on their island for two years. That's why I never considered going there."

He added that Novak Djokovic has been "treated like a fugitive" by federal authorities in Australia.

"We are walking on our heads, because the world number 1 in tennis cannot play the Grand Slam in Australia, where he has won nine times," he said. "He's been locked in a hotel room for three days, he's been blocked at customs for seven hours, he's been treated like a fugitive when he's not supposed to be an outlaw."

Djokovic was initially granted a medical exemption to play at the Australian Open, following which he was detained in Melbourne as the Australian government attempted to cancel his visa. After appealing the case, a federal court ruled in favor of the 34-year-old and he has now revealed he intends to play at the Major.

I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. 👇 https://t.co/iJVbMfQ037

"It seems complicated for me to continue to be a tennis player if I am not vaccinated" - Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Like Novak Djokovic, Pierre-Hugues Herbert also opposes the mandatory vaccination policy put in place by local authorities. The Frenchman -- who had earlier said he did not want to be in Djokovic's position -- was among the first players to withdraw from the tournament due to this reason.

Herbert revealed his stance on vaccinations will cause complications for the rest of his season. The Frenchman said he does not wish to end his career, however it might be a possibility.

"I don't know what my future is all about, but what is certain is that it is not bright," Herbert said. "Considering the evolution of things in all countries, government decisions, it seems complicated for me to continue to be a tennis player if I am not vaccinated. Still, I would like to keep fighting to try to be. In the very near future, I might be able to play. But in the long run, it could be complicated."

"I don't hope (to end tennis career), but it's a possibility. I'll do anything to make sure that isn't the end result, but it's a possibility," he added.

