×
Create
Notifications

"Novak Djokovic has been treated like a fugitive when he's not supposed to be an outlaw" - Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 US Open
Novak Djokovic at the 2021 US Open
Namit Kumar
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 11, 2022 09:35 PM IST
News

In a recent interview with francetvinfo.fr, Pierre-Hugues Herbert labeled the Novak Djokovic controversy in Melbourne a "saga" as the Serb prepares to defend his Australian Open title.

"It's a saga. Everything has taken on disproportionate proportions for two years, we asked a lot of things of the Australians," Herbert told francetvinfo.fr. "It is a situation which is extremely special. For Australians, it is difficult to accept that an unvaccinated person can enter the country, when they have been practically locked up on their island for two years. That's why I never considered going there."

He added that Novak Djokovic has been "treated like a fugitive" by federal authorities in Australia.

"We are walking on our heads, because the world number 1 in tennis cannot play the Grand Slam in Australia, where he has won nine times," he said. "He's been locked in a hotel room for three days, he's been blocked at customs for seven hours, he's been treated like a fugitive when he's not supposed to be an outlaw."

Djokovic was initially granted a medical exemption to play at the Australian Open, following which he was detained in Melbourne as the Australian government attempted to cancel his visa. After appealing the case, a federal court ruled in favor of the 34-year-old and he has now revealed he intends to play at the Major.

I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. 👇 https://t.co/iJVbMfQ037
Back on a court he's familiar with. Men's World Number 1 @DjokerNole practiced this afternoon ahead of the @AustralianOpen as he awaits a decision on his visa from Immigration Minister @AlexHawkeMP. Full details shortly on @SBSNews. Vision courtesy of @TennisAustralia. https://t.co/NojzXOjnJu

"It seems complicated for me to continue to be a tennis player if I am not vaccinated" - Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Pierre-Hugues Herbert at the 2021 Rolex Paris Masters
Pierre-Hugues Herbert at the 2021 Rolex Paris Masters

Like Novak Djokovic, Pierre-Hugues Herbert also opposes the mandatory vaccination policy put in place by local authorities. The Frenchman -- who had earlier said he did not want to be in Djokovic's position -- was among the first players to withdraw from the tournament due to this reason.

Herbert revealed his stance on vaccinations will cause complications for the rest of his season. The Frenchman said he does not wish to end his career, however it might be a possibility.

"I don't know what my future is all about, but what is certain is that it is not bright," Herbert said. "Considering the evolution of things in all countries, government decisions, it seems complicated for me to continue to be a tennis player if I am not vaccinated. Still, I would like to keep fighting to try to be. In the very near future, I might be able to play. But in the long run, it could be complicated."

Also ReadArticle Continues below

"I don't hope (to end tennis career), but it's a possibility. I'll do anything to make sure that isn't the end result, but it's a possibility," he added.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी