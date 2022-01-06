"I would not like to be in his place when he gets off the flight" - Pierre-Hugues Herbert on Novak Djokovic's Australian Open situation

Pierre-Hugues Herbert recently claimed he doesn't feel "wronged" at not being allowed to play the Australian Open, despite the fact that Novak Djokovic has been granted a 'medical exemption' to play the tournament. Herbert was one of the first professional players to withdraw from the Australian Open since he was not vaccinated against COVID-19, a prerequisite to entering Melbourne.

"I'm not shocked, nor do I feel wronged," Herbert told L'Equipe. "I don't think he is the only one who has got one [an exemption]."

The Frenchman went on to add, however, that the reception Djokovic gets upon his arrival in Australia is unlikely to be pleasant.

"And I would not like to be in his place when he gets off the flight," Herbert said. "Because I don't think he will be greeted like a No. 1 in the world."

Novak Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open champion, was considered doubtful about playing the event due to the mandatory vaccination policy put in place by the Victorian government. The Serb, however, revealed on Tuesday that he has been given an exemption.

Since then, the tennis world has widely expressed skepticism about the reasons for the exemption. But Herbert believes that Djokovic would have a legitimate reason to play the Australian Open without the vaccine.

The Frenchman also expressed surprise at the result of Djokovic's exemption application, given how stringent the conditions were at the event last year.

"If his exemption was accepted, it was for valid reasons," Herbert said. "Having experienced the rigorousness of the Australian Open the previous year, I thought the answer would be negative. And I'm surprised, pleasantly."

Novak Djokovic reportedly detained at Melbourne airport due to visa complications

Novak Djokovic during the semifinal pf the 2021 Davis Cup finals

Novak Djokovic caused quite a stir in Australia after he revealed that he would be allowed to play the 2022 Australian Open with a medical exemption. The Serb's announcement was met with criticism and anger from thousands of Melbourne locals.

In a new twist following the controversy, Djokovic is said to have been facing trouble entering Australia after landing in Melbourne on Wednesday. The Serb has been stopped by the Border Force in Australia, with reports suggesting his team applied for the "wrong kind of visa" (and not the one that is applicable for cases of medical exemption).

Djokovic has not been denied entry into the country as of now, and an update regarding his situation is expected soon.

