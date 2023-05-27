Novak Djokovic has once again shown his acting skills, this time by starring in a new advertisement for his racquet sponsor, Head Tennis. The Serbian tennis legend has been part of many ads over the years, and his latest collaboration with Head is another reminder of his on-screen abilities.

In the video shared on social media, Djokovic is seen meditating in the air with tennis racquets and balls floating around him. Just as he tries to concentrate, a boy who is trying to learn how to play tennis nearby catches his attention.

Djokovic then takes a break from his meditation to play doubles tennis with the boy, who seemingly steals the spotlight from the 36-year-old by playing his shots.

The ad was part of Head's "Your game is our game" campaign, which aims to encourage people of all ages to pick up the racket and play more tennis, padel, and pickleball.

The former World No. 1 also appeared in a press event hosted by Head Tennis ahead of the French Open 2023. During his interview, Djokovic reflected upon his past at the competition and appeared optimistic but cautious about his chances in Paris this year.

Head Tennis has been Novak Djokovic's racquet sponsor for a long time. They first linked from 2001 to 2005 and again from 2008 onward. The Serbian has been playing and winning titles with Head racquets ever since.

Novak Djokovic looks to break all-time Grand Slam record at French Open 2023

Novak Djokovic is a 22-time Grand Slam champion

Novak Djokovic will enter the French Open 2023 as the No. 3 seed. The Serbian won the competition two times (in 2016 and 2021) and will see the 2023 campaign as the perfect opportunity to break the record for most Grand Slam men's singles titles. He is currently tied at 22 with Rafael Nadal.

Last year, Djokovic entered the French Open as the No. 1 seed but couldn't defend his title. He reached the quarterfinals without dropping a set but was eventually outlasted by Rafael Nadal, 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-7 (4). The Spaniard went on to win his 16th French Open.

This year, the reigning Australian Open champion will definitely not face Nadal, as he has withdrawn from the competition. However, his task will likely be even more daunting.

The recent form of top 10 rivals like Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Andrey Rublev, winners of this year's Madrid Open, Italian Open, and Monte Carlo Open, is a cause for concern for the 36-year-old. In addition, the Serb has not won a clay court tournament this season.

Novak Djokovic is still the firm favorite to lift the trophy in Paris. He will begin his campaign against World No. 114 Aleksandar Kovacevic of the USA on Monday, May 29.

