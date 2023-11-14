Holger Rune has congratulated Novak Djokovic on securing his record-extending eighth year-end World No. 1 ranking after their clash at the 2023 ATP Finals.

Following his recent triumph at the Paris Masters, Djokovic needed just one win at the ATP Finals to secure the year-end No. 1 finish. The Serb accomplished this in his opening match itself, defeating Rune 7-6(4), 6-7(1), 6-3 in a three-hour thriller on Sunday, November 12.

On Monday, the 24-time Grand Slam champion was awarded the prestigious trophy by ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi. Following the ceremony, Djokovic shared a heartfelt message of gratitude, thanking his fans for their unwavering support throughout his journey.

"All right. Hello, everyone on the social media. I'm here with this baby. A wonderful, wonderful looking year-end, season year-end No. 1 trophy for the eighth time. It's been an incredible ride this year. I'm very thankful to all the fans for supporting me, for giving me strength and motivation to come to this moment. It's been a great relief," he said in a video message shared by the ATP Tour.

The Serb reflected on the significance of his achievement and acknowledged his team's invaluable contributions that made it possible.

"Obviously, coming into a World Tour Finals knowing I need one win to clinch this title and lift this trophy was huge motivation. At the same time, big tension and a lot of emotions on the court in the first match but I'm really grateful to be here where I am, and I want to thank also my team members and their contribution. It's worth always very important mentioning that they are part of this success," he added.

The World No. 1 also highlighted his sustained excellence at the age of 36 and emphasized his desire to script even more tennis history.

"So more to come, hopefully. 36 is not 26 but still going strong and thanks for your support and let's make more history," he concluded.

Despite his defeat, Holger Rune graciously congratulated Djokovic on his "unreal" achievement. He also acknowledged the motivation the Serb provided, inspiring him and fellow players to work even harder.

"Man, you are unreal 😄 you make us work even harder 🚀 congratulations," he commented on X (formerly Twitter).

ATP Finals 2023: Novak Djokovic set to lock horns with Jannik Sinner; Holger Rune faces Stefanos Tsitsipas

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic will continue his pursuit of a record seventh ATP Finals title against Jannik Sinner on Tuesday, November 14. The Serb has claimed victory in each of their three previous encounters, winning their most recent clash in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships semifinals in straight sets.

Sinner commenced his campaign with a dominant 6-4, 6-4 victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas, claiming the top spot in the Green Group standings.

Holger Rune will square off against Tsitsipas next, with both players aiming to secure their first win at this year's event. Rune enjoys a flawless 2-0 record against the Greek. He won their most recent clash in the 2022 Stockholm Open final in straight sets.

