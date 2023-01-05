Novak Djokovic unveils long-awaited Court FF3 Novak sneaker, tennis legend calls it "the perfect shoe"

Novak Djokovic launched the long-awaited Court FF3 Novak shoe in collaboration with his sponsor ASICS.

Djokovic has worn the Japanese company's shoes for the last few years and will be wearing a new, upgraded design during the 2023 season.

ASICS shared a video of the Serb practicing while wearing his new shoe, with the caption reading:

"The perfect shoe doesn’t exi...Comfort, flexibility, and stability—three components key to @djokernole’s on-court performances. The long-awaited COURT FF 3 NOVAK shoe is available now - just in time for the 2023 season."

In the video, Djokovic heaps praise on the ASICS team for finding the necessary balance between comfort, stability, and flexibility. The Serb also claimed that he was glad to be made part of the shoe's development process.

"If you are trying to make the perfect shoe then why not try to cover every single detail? It's not easy to make the shoe comfortale, flexible and stable at the same time. It's brilliant work done by the ASICS team to achieve the optimal balance between these three compnents," the 35-year-old said.

He continued:

"You know, I'm really glad that they allowed me to participate in the process of development. Nothing feels better than playing in ASICS Court FF3 Novak Shoe."

"I've really enjoyed the process"- Novak Djokovic on the launch of his new shoe

Novak Djokovic in action at the Adelaide International 1

The Court FF3 Novak Shoe was a work in progress for two years and several prototypes came out before the final one was released in November. Djokovic claimed not long back that he enjoyed the process of the shoe's development and was proud of it.

"I've really enjoyed the process. Sometimes not, most of the time, yes. Good things take time. I am really proud of the whole process. Don't know if I can choose between stability and flexibility. You need to combine the lightness and comfort with functionality."

He added:

"For us, we change directions a lot and the first step is so crucial. We need a good shoe to absorb the shock of stopping and help us launch and change direction to the first step back to the middle of the court," he said.

The World No. 5 is currently competing in the Adelaide International 1 where he is the top seed. He started the ATP 250 event by defeating Constant Lestienne 6-3, 6-2, and then beating Quentin Halys 7-6(3), 7-6(5) to book his place in the quarterfinals. Here, he will face Denis Shapovalov.

