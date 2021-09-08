Novak Djokovic on his upcoming documentary: "For those who don't know me, it will be a chance to get to know me better off the court"

Not too long ago, Novak Djokovic had revealed that he and his team were recording a documentary on his turbulent journey through the tennis world over the last two years. Djokovic has now confirmed that the film is about to be completed, and that it will be released by early 2022 at the latest.

According to the Serb, the documentary will give everyone a chance to know him better. While claiming that it would make for 'interesting' viewing, the Serb also expressed hope that people like it.

The documentary is expected to showcase not only Novak Djokovic's greatest triumphs in 2020-21, but also the controversial phases that he went through during the same period. That includes the Adria Tour fiasco, the US Open default and the formation of a breakaway players union.

Speaking to Sasa Ozmo from the Serbian press at the US Open on Tuesday, Novak Djokovic disclosed that he and his team had shot a few segments over the last few weeks, and that it could possibly release as early as the end of 2021.

"There have been some changes in the meantime, since we wanted to shoot some more material," Djokovic said. "At the moment, the plan is for the documentary to see the light of day near the end of this year, or in the first two months of 2022."

"We are recording stuff here in New York as well," he added. "Then we need to edit it, to make it whole and to decide whether it is going to be a film or a docuseries. We are going to make that decision as a team."

Novak Djokovic also revealed that the documentary would chronicle his personal life and give out some "intimate" details, bringing him closer to his fans.

"It is about my career and my life, some of my intimate and private things," the 34-year-old said. "All of the people that are closest to me have given interviews speaking about me. I feel that it is going to be very interesting and I hope that the people will like it. Also, for those who do not know me, it will be a chance to get to know me better off the court."

Novak Djokovic is expected to include bits from his ongoing Flushing Meadows campaign in the documentary, regardless of whether he wins the coveted title or not.

Novak Djokovic's Roland Garros story might be an important theme in his documentary

Novak Djokovic shakes hands with Rafael Nadal after their 2021 Roland Garros encounter

Novak Djokovic has completely subjugated the field in 2021, accumulating a whopping 38-5 win-loss record. In fact, the Serb hasn't been defeated at a Major since his loss to Rafael Nadal at last year's French Open.

Although Djokovic had a tumultuous time on the tour after that drubbing in Paris, he exacted his revenge on the King of Clay this year. Djokovic beat Nadal in a grueling four-set semifinal three months ago en route to winning his second Roland Garros title.

It is safe to assume that the 34-year-old's journey in Paris will be an important theme in the documentary. The way Djokovic went from heartbreak in 2020 to salvation in 2021 is already the stuff of folklore, and it would be truly immortalized if put on film too.

