Novak Djokovic on US Open return: "There was no anger; It was last year that I felt it's a pity I'm not there"

Novak Djokovic recently stated that he is not angry about not being able to compete in last year's US Open.

Djokovic had a challenging 2022 season. Due to his strong stance against the COVID-19 vaccine, the veteran had to withdraw from the 2022 US Open. He was also deported from Australia before the Melbourne Major earlier that year due to the same reason.

However, with the US relaxing its rules concerning unvaccinated travelers earlier this year, the Serb has returned to the country for the first time since 2021. He also played in the Cincinnati Open, which he won by beating Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Speaking in the pre-tournament press conference, Novak Djokovic was asked if he was angry about not making it to the New York Major in 2022. The 23-time Grand Slam champion stated that although he was disappointed at missing out last year, he does not hold any grudges.

"No, there was no anger. It was last year during the Open that I felt it's a pity that I'm not there. I felt sad for not being able to participate," he said.

The three-time US Open winner added that he was not thinking about the past and is focused on this year's tournament.

"But this year, I mean, is this year. I don't think about what happened in the last year or last couple of years. Just focusing my attention to this year's tournament," he added.

US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Alexandre Muller in first round

Cincinnati Tennis

Novak Djokovic will begin his quest for a fourth US Open title by taking on Frenchman Alexandre Muller in the opening round of the tournament on Monday, August 28. This will be their first meeting on the tour.

The Serb last won the US Open in 2018, when he defeated Juan Martin del Potro to win his third title. He also reached the 2021 final but was defeated by Russia's Daniil Medvedev in straight sets. The World No. 2 was one win away from achieving the calendar Grand Slam, but Madevdev crushed all his hopes.

Djokovic has an exciting tournament ahead, if he plays his cards right, the tennis icon might lock horns with either Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev in the final of the tournament. Alcaraz is the defending champion, whereas Medvedev has yet to win another Grand Slam following his success in New York two years ago.

If the 36-year-old Serb wins his match against Muller, he will take on either Bernabe Zapata Miralles or Ethan Quinn in the second round.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis