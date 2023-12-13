Andrey Rublev has caught the attention of tennis stalwarts Novak Djokovic and Victoria Azarenka thanks to his latest philanthropic gesture, wherein the Russian has vowed to donate all the income he earns from the sales of his Rublo apparel to children in need.

Rublev launched his clothing brand earlier this year, stating that he wanted to promote messages of "equality, hope and happiness." The World No. 5 has donned Rublo kits all season, which have caught the eyes of many fans for their simplistic and unique design.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old launched the Rublo store for the first time, with various affordable options for tees ranging from €25 to €35. Andrey Rublev further added that all the income generated will go towards helping children, noting that it was "not about business" for him.

"I can feel your breath. I can feel my death. But death is worth living, and love is worth waiting for. I just want to be honest and speak the truth. Everyone deserves a chance. All the income from the collection (100%) will go to children in need."

"It’s not about business this time, because I’m not gaining anything. I believe that people’s ego only brings bad things, and the bigger the ego, the worse things happen. No matter how people treat you, even if they treat you badly, the most important thing is to keep the light inside and make your ego as small as possible," Andrey Rublev wrote.

The Russian's message was spotted by Djokovic and Azarenka, who reacted with heart and applause emojis to show their love.

Andrey Rublev: "I will keep fighting for what I believe, what I love and who I love"

During his Rublo announcement, Andrey Rublev revealed that he was depressive and that he thought about life and death too much for his own good. Regardless, the Russian wanted to keep fighting for things he believed in through the project.

"Here is a doze of migraine to your heads. I know Im depressive and always have been thinking about life and death for too much, but before my days will end I will keep fighting for what I believe, what I love and who I love," Rublev said.

The same philosophy is at the core of Rublo, as the brand's website declares that it was created to drive awareness around equality and kindness, with the added message that there is goodness at the "core of every person." The statement reads:

"It's not about clothes. Rublo has been created to drive awareness around equality and kindness with the hope of making our world a better place. Choose kindness for yourself, others, and our planet. We are all people and consist of the same things. There is goodness at the core of every person."

