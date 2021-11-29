"Novak Djokovic has a view that some share and the majority don't": Craig Tiley reveals more than 85% of players are vaccinated 

Novak Djokovic is yet to confirm his presence at the 2022 Australian Open, as the Serb opposes the mandatory vaccination policy put in place by Australian authorities.

The Victorian Premier as well as Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley have made it clear that any player entering Melbourne and playing in the first Major of the year must be vaccinated.

In a recent interview, Tiley said that although Novak Djokovic wishes to keep his vaccination status private, everyone will know once the World No. 1 announces his decision about his presence at the Australian Open. The tennis executive added that the majority of the tour does not share the 34-year-old's views.

"He (Novak Djokovic) has not shared his status with anyone,” Tiley was quoated as saying by The Age. “He believes that what you say about your medical position is private and he believes people should have the right to choose.”

“He has a view that some share and the majority don’t... One thing is for sure if Novak is here in January we’ll know that he’s vaccinated,” he added. “So, regardless of someone’s position, all the players will need to be – and show proof of – vaccine in order to come into Victoria.

Tiley revealed that more than 85% of professional players have been vaccinated. He credited Tennis Australia for the number, claiming that only about 50% of players were vaccinated before the Australian Open's compulsory vaccination policy was announced.

"It was interesting six weeks ago only 50 per cent of the global playing group - because each of them are independent contractors, they don’t have a union that dictates what they can do," he said. "Today more than 85 per cent are. We take a lot of credit for that because we put a vaccination requirement on it [entry to the Australian Open]."

Tiley expects up to 95% players to be vaccinated by the start of the Australian Open.

"We think by the time we get to January it will be between 95 per cent and 100 per cent vaccinated because if you’re not, you cannot play."

Novak Djokovic heads into 2022 season after record-breaking year

Novak Djokovic with the ATP World No. 1 trophy

Novak Djokovic's 2021 season will go down as one of the most remarkable in his career. The Serb won a record-extending 9th Australian Open title, a record-equalling 20 Majors, a record-breaking 37th Masters 1000 title, and ended the year as World No. 1 for a record-breaking 7th time.

The Serb was also one match away from becoming the first player since Rod Laver to complete the Calendar Slam. Djokovic lost in the final of the US Open against Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic now faces a crucial decision. If he plays in Melbourne, he is undoubtedly in pole position to take the lead in the all-time Slam race with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. However, he risks dropping 2000 points and losing ground at the top of the men's rankings if he does not.

