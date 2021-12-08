Novak Djokovic visits largest Sports Medicine and Exercise Science organization in Serbia, interacts with sports scientists and researchers

Novak Djokovic did not have an ideal finish to a calendar year that has proved to be his best so far as he missed out on winning the Davis Cup and US Open, but he is now seen to be making the most out of the off-season break. Currently in Belgrade, the World No. 1 visited the Serbian Institute of Sports and Sport Medicine, where he was seen interacting with sports scientists and researchers on-site.

The institute is Serbia's largest Sports Medicine and Exercise Science organization, well-reputed for its highly advanced use of technology in performance enhancement for athletes. As a subsidiary of the International Federation of Sports Medicine (FIMS), the institute has recently committed to a project engaging Olympians to promote healthy and active lifestyles in their communities.

The Director of the Serbian Institute of Sport and Sports Medicine (SISSM), Goran Bojovic was present at the venue to greet Djokovic. The crew at SISSM were delighted to have the 20-time Grand Slam champion on their premises. Sports journalist Saša Ozmo shared photographs from Djokovic's visit to SISSM on Twitter, where Djokovic is pictured alongside the teams working in various departments at the institute:

"#Djokovic in Belgrade, visiting Serbian Institute of Sports and Sport Medicine," the journalist captioned his Tweet.

Novak Djokovic voiced his support for the ongoing anti-mining protests in Serbia, highlighting that his views were strictly "apoltical"

Djokovic during Croatia v Serbia: Semi Final - Davis Cup Finals 2021

Protests continued to grow in Belgrade over a mining contract with the Rio Tinto company, which had been cleared by the Serbian government. Protesters have highlighted President Aleksandar Vučić's role in encouraging illegal land appropriations which ignore environmental concerns.

Djokovic has come forward and displayed his support for the protesters through social media.

“Clean air, water & food are the keys to health. Without it, every word about health is redundant. Nature is our mother. We spend more time in nature. With her and in her, our lives are richer,” Djokovic captioned his Instagram stories, pointing to the potential environmental harm caused by the passing of the mining contract.

However, the World No. 1 made it explicitly clear that his intentions were not motivated by a political agenda of any kind, and it was strictly in the interest of the preservation of the environment.

"I am aware that there are other demands that are heard at the protest, which have a political connotation. I want to distance myself from 'position' and 'opposition', political currents of any kind. I have always tried to be apolitical," he added in his Instagram story.

