Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | World Tennis League 2022

Team Falcons' Novak Djokovic will take on Team Hawks' Alexander Zverev during the round-robin stage of the 2022 World Tennis League on Tuesday.

The Serbian concluded his season on a high, claiming his sixth ATP Finals title and equaling Roger Federer's long-standing record there. Since claiming his 21st Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, he has lost only a couple of matches.

Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated him at the Laver Cup, while Holger Rune got the better of the former World No. 1 in the final of the Paris Masters. He's in great form at the moment and will be aiming to continue his winning ways.

Zverev, on the other hand, will be competing in his first match since injuring himself at the French Open earlier this year. He twisted his ankle during his semifinal clash against Rafael Nadal and tore three lateral ligaments. He underwent surgery for the same and has been recovering ever since.

The German kept delaying his comeback but finally appears to be ready to make a return to the sport. Prior to his injury, he notched up a few decent results, including runner-up finishes at the Madrid Open and the Open Sud de France.

Djokovic and Zverev's rivalry has been quite competitive, with the former leading 7-4 in the head-to-head. The latter won their previous encounter in the semifinals of the 2021 ATP Finals in three sets.

At his best, Zverev has posed a challenge to Djokovic quite often. But considering he's making a comeback following a near six-month hiatus after a serious injury, he might not be expected to do much this time. Here are all the details regarding their upcoming showdown:

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev match schedule

The match between Djokovic and Zverev will be the last match of the day on Center Court on Tuesday.

Match timing: Approx 8:30 pm local time, 4:30 pm GMT, 11:30 am ET, and 10 pm IST.

Date: December 20, 2022.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev streaming details

Alexander Zverev at the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA & UK: For viewers in these countries, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

Australia: Fans Down Under can watch the match on Stan Sport.

India: Viewers can catch up on the proceedings live on Jio Cinema & Sports 18.

