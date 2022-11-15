Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | 2022 ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Andrey Rublev in his second match of the round-robin stage at the 2022 ATP Finals on Wednesday.

Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6(4) to begin his campaign on a winning note. It marked his ninth consecutive victory over the Greek and ended his hopes of ending the year as the top-ranked player in the world. Thanks to a straight-sets win, the Serb currently sits atop the Red Group.

Rublev survived a rollercoaster of a match to defeat Daniil Medvedev 6-7(7), 6-3, 7-6(7). He lost the first set despite having seven set points and needed five match points to wrap up the proceedings in the end.

The two haven't played much against each other. Their first encounter took place at last year's ATP Finals in the group stage as well. Djokovic won that match quite easily, defeating his younger opponent 6-3, 6-2. Rublev got the better of the former World No. 1 by defeating him in three sets in the final of the Serbia Open earlier this year.

This is Rublev's third time competing in the ATP Finals. He hasn't made it past the group stage yet and won just one of his three group matches in the previous two editions. The Russian will be aiming to rewrite history this time around.

With both players starting with a win here, this match will further solidify the victor's odds of qualifying for the semifinals. The 21-time Grand Slam champion is gunning for a record-tying sixth title here, which would also make him the oldest player ever to win the tournament.

On that note, here are the details regarding their upcoming match.

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev match schedule

The contest between Djokovic and Rublev will be the second match of the day to take place on Center Court on Wednesday.

Date: November 16, 2022.

Time: Not before 2 pm local time, 1 pm GMT, 8 am ET and 6:30 pm IST.

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and India can watch the ATP Finals live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Fans in India can tune into Voot and Sports18 for all the live action.

