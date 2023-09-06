Novak Djokovic vs Ben Shelton: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | US Open 2023, Semifinal

23-time Major champion Novak Djokovic will battle it out against Ben Shelton in the semifinals of the 2023 US Open on Friday.

Djokovic faced Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals and defeated him 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 to reach his record 47th Grand Slam semifinal. By doing so, he broke his tie with Roger Federer with respect to the same.

The 36-year old also extended his unbeaten run against Americans to 30 consecutive wins. Sam Querrey was the last player from the country to defeat him, when he ended the Serb's title defense in the third round of the 2016 Wimbledon.

Shelton bested fellow American Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2 to reach his maiden Grand Slam semifinal. The 20-year old became the youngest American man to reach this stage since Michael Chang in 1992.

The victory has also ensured that Shelton will make his debut in the top 20 of the ATP rankings following the conclusion of the tournament. He's currently projected to reach No. 19, but could reach as high as No. 15 by making the final and No. 11 by winning the title.

But standing in Shelton's way is one of the very best to ever play the sport. Djokovic has lost just one match on hardcourts this season, with Daniil Medvedev being the only one to score a win over him on the surface. The Serb is also on a 10-match winning streak at the moment.

Shelton is up for the task, but it's quite difficult to stop Djokovic once he gets going. Nevertheless, this is an exciting battle between two of the hottest players on the tour right now.

Here are the details regarding how to watch their upcoming showdown:

Novak Djokovic vs Ben Shelton match schedule

The two are set to contest their semifinal contest on Friday, though the time will be known once the order of play is revealed.

Date: September 7, 2023.

Match timing: TBA.

Novak Djokovic vs Ben Shelton streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match between them live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

