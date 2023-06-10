Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud French Open 2023 odds: Serb favored to claim his third title in Paris

Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will face off in the final of the 2023 French Open on Sunday.

Djokovic ousted a physically impaired Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals, handing the Spaniard a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 loss. Ruud, meanwhile, scored a comprehensive 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 win over Alexander Zverev to reach his second successive final in Paris.

The odds for the final have now been revealed, with Djokovic being the bookmakers' favorite to lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires on Sunday. This is in stark contrast to his semifinal showdown against Alcaraz, where he was relegated to the status of the underdog.

Betting site FanDuel Sportsbook has given Djokovic -490 odds of winning the title, while Ruud has been handed +350 odds. BetMGM has the Serb at -450 odds, while the Norwegian has been given +350 odds. Caesars Sportsbook also favor the former World No. 1 with -475 odds, while his opponent has been given odds of +330.

What's at stake for Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud in French Open final?

Casper Ruud and Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Italian Open.

Grand Slam finals mean a lot to those who are contesting them, but for a player of Novak Djokovic's caliber, there's a bit more on the line in such a contest. He's seeking a record 23rd Major crown. That will break his tie with Rafael Nadal and make him the sole leader in the Grand Slam race among male players.

If the former World No. 1 wins, it will be his third title at the venue, becoming the first male player to achieve the triple career Grand Slam. A victory on Sunday will set Djokovic on the path to complete the calendar year Grand Slam, having won the Australian Open earlier this year.

The 36-year old came quite close to doing so in 2021, having swept the first three Majors of the year. However, he faltered at the last hurdle, going down to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final. A win on Sunday will also put him back atop the ATP rankings.

Djokovic will also be favored to go all the way at Wimbledon too given his prowess on grass courts. If the Serb triumphs at the All England Club, he will equal Margaret Court's all time record of 24 Major titles.

Meanwhile, having lost his first two Grand Slam finals, Casper Ruud will be hoping that third time's a charm. However, having lost all four of his previous meetings against Novak Djokovic in straight sets, Ruud will need to play the match of his life to claim his maiden Major title. Victory on Sunday will make him the first Norwegian player to win a Grand Slam title.

