Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | 2022 ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic is set to lock horns with Daniil Medvedev in the round-robin stage of the 2022 ATP Finals on Friday.

After kicking off his campaign with a straight-sets victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Serbian continued to ease his way through the competition. He defeated Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-1 to notch up his second win and advance to the semifinals.

Medvedev lost a tight three-set match against Rublev and needed a win against Tsitsipas to keep himself in contention to make the last four. The Russian saved three match points in the second set tie-break and then served for the match in the final set as well. However, the Greek ended up defeating him 6-3, 6-7 (11), 7-6 (1).

Medvedev, a runner-up in last year's ATP Finals and a champion the year before that, has now been eliminated during the group stage itself. He still has a chance at ending his campaign on a winning note, but against an in-form Djokovic, it will be an uphill battle.

Their previous encounter took place at last month's Astana Open. Medvedev won the first set, but Djokovic responded by winning the next one in the tie-break. The Russian then retired citing an injury. The 26-year has been a thorn in the Serb's side from time to time, but his current form doesn't suggest he'll be able to do much.

Nevertheless, the two have engaged in plenty of compelling battles in the past and fans will be hoping for yet another thrilling contest. Here are the details regarding their upcoming encounter.

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev match schedule

The contest between Djokovic and Medvedev will be the second match of the day to take place on Center Court on Friday.

Date: November 18, 2022.

Time: Not before 2 pm local time, 1 pm GMT, 8 am ET and 6:30 pm IST.

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and India can watch the ATP Finals live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Fans in India can tune into Voot and Sports18 for all the live action.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas 1688 votes