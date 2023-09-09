Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | US Open 2023, Final

Novak Djokovic will take on Daniil Medvedev in the 2023 US Open final on Sunday. September 10. It will be the 14th meeting between them and third in a Grand Slam title clash. The Serb currently leads 9-5 in the head-to-head between the pair.

Djokovic has looked in sublime form throughout the New York Major and has dropped just one set en route to the final. He beat Alexandre Muller, Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Laslo Djere, Borna Gojo, and Taylor Fritz to reach the semifinals.

Here, he faced Ben Shelton and raced to a two-set lead at 6-3, 6-2. The third set was tightly contested but Djokovic managed to claim it 7-6(4) to reach the US Open final for the tenth time in his career.

Standing between the 36-year-old and a 24th Grand Slam title is third seed Daniil Medvedev who has produced some brilliant performances so far in Flushing Meadows.

The Russian beat Attila Balazs, Christopher O'Connell, Sebastian Baez, and Alex de Minaur to reach the quarterfinals. Here, he defeated compatriot Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to set up a semifinal clash against Carlos Alcaraz.

Medvedev did well to take the first two sets 7-6(3), 6-1 before Spaniard pulled a set back by winning the third 6-3. He brushed aside the setback and won the fourth set 6-3 to reach the US Open final for the third time in his career, having previously done so in 2019 and 2021.

Djokovic and Medvedev have played some exciting matches before and Sunday's title clash promises to be a thrilling contest.

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev match schedule

The US Open final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Time: TBD

Date: September 10, 2023

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the final between Djokovic and Medvedev live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can watch their star player take on the World No. 1 to be live on ESPN.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN to watch Djokovic face Medvedev in the US Open final.

Australia: Fans Down Under can watch Djokovic take on Medvedev live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch the quarterfinal between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev live on Sony Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

