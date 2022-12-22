Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | World Tennis League 2022

Team Falcons' Novak Djokovic will square off against Team Kites' Felix Auger-Aliassime during the round-robin stage of the 2022 World Tennis League on Friday.

The Serbian's previous singles match was against Alexander Zverev, losing to him in straight sets. He was to take on Nick Kyrgios on Wednesday evening, setting up a rematch of their Wimbledon final from earlier this year. Unfortunately, he pulled out of the match as he was feeling a little under the weather. Grigor Dimitrov replaced him and defeated Kyrgios in two sets.

While Djokovic didn't compete, he was on the sidelines throughout the match cheering for his fellow teammates. Fans were disappointed at not being able to see him in action, but he doesn't appear to be too unwell so he's likely to compete on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime was up against Kyrgios in his only singles match of the event so far. He defeated the Australian in straight sets and is now set to team up with fellow Canadian Eugenie Bouchard for a mixed doubles match on Thursday evening.

Djokovic and Auger-Aliassime faced each other twice this year. The former won their first encounter in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open in two tight sets. The Canadian came out on top in their most recent contest, defeating his older opponent in straight sets at the Laver Cup.

The matches on Friday will decide which teams make it to the championship round. Both players will be extra motivated to give their best and hand their respective teams a shot at securing the inaugural World Tennis League title.

On that note, here are all the details regarding their upcoming showdown:

Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime match schedule

The match between Djokovic and Auger-Aliassime will be the last match of the day at the Coca-Cola Arena on Friday.

Match timing: Approx 9 pm local time, 5 pm GMT, 12 noon ET, and 10:30 pm IST.

Date: December 23, 2022.

Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime streaming details

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 World Tennis League.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA & UK: For viewers in these countries, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

Australia: Fans Down Under can watch the match on Stan Sport.

India: Viewers can catch up on the proceedings live on Jio Cinema & Sports 18.

For more information regarding the broadcast of the match, click here.

