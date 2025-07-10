Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Wimbledon 2025, SF

24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic will square off against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of Wimbledon 2025 on Friday, July 11. The Serb commenced his quest for a record-extending 25th Major crown with a four-set win over Alexandre Muller. He was at his peak in the next two rounds, dropping a combined 12 games against Dan Evans and Miomir Kecmanovic.

Djokovic overcame a slow start to beat 11th seed Alex de Minaur 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. He paid the price for letting his lead slip in the first set against Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinals. However, he bounced back in his trademark style to score a 6-7 (6), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 win. He's through to his 14th semifinal at the All England Club.

On the other hand, Sinner cruised through the first three rounds, scoring easy wins over Luca Nardi, Aleksandar Vukic, and Pedro Martinez. However, he almost fell prey to Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round. He dropped the first two sets, and with the score tied at 2-2 in the third set, the Bulgarian unfortunately had to retire due to an injury.

The Italian's lucky escape pushed him into the quarterfinals, where he beat 10th seed Ben Shelton 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4. He's into his second semifinal at Wimbledon and is bidding to reach his fourth consecutive Major final. He could become the first player outside of the "Big 3", Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Djokovic, to achieve the feat in this century.

Sinner leads his rivalry with Djokovic by a slim margin of 5-4. He won their most recent meeting at this year's French Open in straight sets. He has also won their last four matches. However, Djokovic has won both of their prior meetings at Wimbledon, and he hasn't lost prior to the final here since 2018.

With two of the very best in the business about to clash yet again, there are bound to be fireworks. Here are the details on how one can enjoy the latest chapter of their engrossing rivalry:

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner match schedule

They will contest their semifinal contest on Friday, though the exact time will be known once the order of play is revealed.

Date: July 11, 2025.

Time: TBA.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner streaming details

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with their semifinal showdown at Wimbledon 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN

Canada - TSN, RDS

Europe - BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+

India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

