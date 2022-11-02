Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | 2022 Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic's title defense at the Paris Masters will continue against Karen Khachanov in the third round on Thursday.

After an opening-round bye, Djokovic defeated Maxime Cressy 7-6 (1), 6-4 to reach the third round. It marked his 10th consecutive win on the tour, following title-winning runs in Tel Aviv and Astana last month. He hasn't lost before the quarterfinals in the Masters 1000 event since 2012.

Khachanov barely broke a sweat during his 6-1, 6-1 victory over Sebastian Baez in the first round. However, the Russian had to dig deep to get past Marc-Andrea Huesler in the second round, eventually overcoming him in three sets to win 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. He made it past the second round here for the first time since 2018.

Their head-to-head is quite one-sided, with Djokovic leading 7-1. Khachanov's only win over the former World No. 1 came four years ago in the final of the Paris Masters. He hasn't won a title since then, while the Serb has continued to scale new heights and break numerous records.

Djokovic's frequent triumphs in Paris have made him the most successful player in the history of the tournament. Khachanov has his task cut out for him as he seeks to score his first win against the 21-time Grand Slam champion in over four years.

Considering the Serb's form at the moment, it would be a huge upset if Khachanov manages to knock him out of the tournament. On that note, are all the details regarding where one can watch Djokovic's next match.

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov match schedule

The third-round match between Novak Djokovic and Karen Khachanov will be the fourth match of the day to take place on Center Court on Thursday.

Date: November 3, 2022.

Time: Approx 5 pm local time, 4 pm GMT, 12 noon ET and 9:30 pm IST.

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and India can watch the Paris Masters live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Fans in India can tune into Voot and Sports18 for all the live action.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

