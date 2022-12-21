Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | World Tennis League 2022

Team Falcons' Novak Djokovic will face off against Team Eagles' Nick Kyrgios during the round-robin stage of the 2022 World Tennis League on Wednesday.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion took on Alexander Zverev in his previous singles tie and suffered a 6-3, 6-4 loss. It was an unexpected outcome, as his younger opponent is currently on the comeback trail after a lengthy injury lay-off.

Kyrgios started his campaign on a winning note, partnering with Bianca Andreescu in the mixed doubles tie. However, he lost his singles match against Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.

Djokovic and Kyrgios' respective teams lost their first group tie overall and are in need of a victory today to keep their hopes of making the final alive. Their previous encounter was a high-profile one, with the two squaring off at the All England Club earlier this year for the Wimbledon title.

At Wimbledon, Kyrgios took the lead by winning the first set, but the Serbian eventually staged a comeback to claim the title in four sets. The overall head-to-head still stands in favor of the Australian, who leads 2-1. Both of his wins against the 35-year old came in 2017, who was struggling with injuries and form back then.

All of their matches so far have been fairly competitive and entertaining. Kyrgios knows how to put on a show for the crowd and the environment of an exhibition series is the perfect place for him to do so. Djokovic seems to be loving the atmosphere as well and the two are likely to put up an exciting performance for all. Here are all the details regarding their upcoming contest:

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios match schedule

The match between Djokovic and Kyrgios will be the last match of the day at the Coca-Cola Arena on Wednesday.

Match timing: Approx 9 pm local time, 5 pm GMT, 12 noon ET, and 10:30 pm IST.

Date: December 21, 2022.

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios streaming details

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 World Tennis League.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA & UK: For viewers in these countries, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

Australia: Fans Down Under can watch the match on Stan Sport.

India: Viewers can catch up on the proceedings live on Jio Cinema & Sports 18.

For more information regarding the broadcast of the match, click here.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes