Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Carballes Baena: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Australian Open 2023

Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic will face Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday, January 17.

It will be the second meeting between the two players, with the winner taking on either Enzo Couacaud or Huge Dellien in the second round. Djokovic will make his comeback to the Asia-Pacific Major a year after being involved in a visa controversy that saw him get deported from Australia.

The Serb played a limited amount of tennis during the 2022 season, but produced some brilliant performances. He won five titles, including Wimbledon and the ATP Finals in Turin.

The 35-year-old started the 2023 season at the Adelaide International 1 where he was the top seed. He reached the quarterfinals following straight-set wins over Frenchmen Constant Lestienne and Quentin Halys before defeating Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4.

The Serb then beat Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-4 to set up a final clash against Sebastian Korda.

Korda won the opening set via a tiebreak and had a championship point in the second. However, Djokovic saved it and leveled the match before taking the third set 6-4 to win his 92nd ATP singles title.

World No. 75 Carballes Baena, meanwhile, won only 11 out of 29 matches during the 2022 season. His best performances came enroute to reaching the quarterfinals of three ATP 250 tournaments in Marrakech, Umag and Florence.

The Spaniard started the 2023 season at the Tata Open in Pune and won his opening-round match 6-1, 7-5 against compatriot Bernabe Zapata Miralles. However, he lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to top seed Marin Cilic in the second round.

Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Carballes Baena match schedule

The first-round match between Novak Djokovic and Roberto Carballes Baena will be the fifth and final match of the night session at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

Date: January 17, 2023

Time: Approx. 8:30 pm local time.

Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Carballes Baena streaming details

Viewers in the following countries can watch the Australian Open on the following channels and sites:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, and ESPN - USA.

TSN and RDS - Canada.

Eurosport - United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

