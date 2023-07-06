Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | Wimbledon 2023, 3rd round

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka are set to square off in a blockbuster third-round showdown at the 2023 Wimbledon on Friday.

Djokovic has been rather solid in his two matches here so far, defeating Pedro Cachin and Jordan Thompson in straight sets. Wawrinka ousted Emil Ruusuvuori quite comfortably, but needed four sets to get past 29th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Djokovic and Wawrinka have played out plenty of entertaining matches over the years. Despite their rivalry dating back to 2006, this will be their very first encounter at Wimbledon. The Serb owns a lopsided 20-6 winning record against his fellow Grand Slam champion.

However, four of Wawrinka's six victories against Djokovic have come at Majors. The Swiss has often raised his level when it mattered and could do so yet again to thwart his rival's attempt at creating history.

Djokovic has a lot on the line during this tournament. He's still on course to complete the Calender Year Grand Slam, while chasing a 24th Major crown and an eighth title at Wimbledon. With plenty of records to equal, the Serb will be on guard against an opponent who has bothered him in the past.

With two of the sport's biggest names battling it out yet again, fans will be anticipating another epic clash. Here are all the details regarding their upcoming encounter:

Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka match schedule

The third-round contest between Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka will be the third match to take place on Centre Court on Friday.

Date: July 7, 2023.

Match timing: Approx 5 pm local time, 6 pm CEST, 12 noon ET and 9:30 pm IST.

Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Eurosport and BBC.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports.

Serbia: Serbian fans can watch their national hero live on Sportklub & RTS.

Switzerland: Viewers can watch the proceedings on SRG/SSR TV (RTS, RSI, SRF).

