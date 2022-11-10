Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | 2022 ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas are set to square off in the group stage of the 2022 ATP Finals on Monday.

The Serb missed out on a huge chunk of the season due to vaccine mandates in a few countries, but still managed to keep himself at the top of the men's game. His biggest triumph of the year was at Wimbledon, where he clinched his 21st Major title by defeating Nick Kyrgios in the final.

Djokovic has also won three other titles, the Italian Open, the Tel Aviv Open and the Astana Open. He recently finished as the runner-up at the Paris Masters, going down to Holger Rune in a hard-fought three-set encounter.

Tsitsipas has been quite consistent this year as well but has often come up short in critical moments. He successfully defended his title at the Monte-Carlo Masters and won his first title on grass at the Mallorca Championships. However, he has lost five finals this season.

Their rivalry has become quite one-sided now as Djokovic leads 9-2, with eight of those wins coming consecutively. His latest victory was quite recent as he defeated the Greek in the semifinals of the Paris Masters in three sets.

Both have won this tournament before, with Tsitsipas clinching the title on his debut in 2019 while the former World No. 1 is a five-time champion. The two have played out quite a few epic duels and fans will be expecting another thriller from them. Here are all the details regarding their upcoming match.

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match schedule

The contest between Djokovic and Tsitsipas will be the last match of the day to take place on Center Court on Monday.

Date: November 14, 2022 (US/UK/Canada), November 15, 2022 (India/Australia).

Time: Not before 9 pm local time, 8 pm GMT, 3 pm ET and 1:30 am IST.

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and India can watch the ATP Finals live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Fans in India can tune into Voot and Sports18 for all the live action.

