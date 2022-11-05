Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | 2022 Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas are set to renew their rivalry as the duo are set to face off in the semifinals of the 2022 Paris Masters on Saturday.

Djokovic kicked off his title defense with straight sets victories over Maxime Cressy and Karen Khachanov. Up against Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals, he put up another commanding performance to defeat the Italian 6-0, 6-3 and notch up his 12th consecutive victory.

Tsitsipas, meanwhile, knocked out Dan Evans and Corentin Moutet to make the last eight, where he took on Tommy Paul. The American defeated a trio of Spaniards to reach this stage, including Rafael Nadal. However, he was no match for the World No. 5, who ended up winning 6-2, 6-4 on the night.

This marks Tsitsipas' first semifinal appearance in Paris. Djokovic, on the other hand, is the most decorated player in the history of the tournament and is gunning for his seventh title here. The pair's rivalry has become quite lopsided now. The Greek held the edge in the initial stages as he led 2-1, but the former World No. 1 has pulled ahead by winning seven consecutive matches to lead 8-2.

Defeating Djokovic in his own backyard will be an uphill battle for Tsitsipas, but he has the potential to do so if he plays his best tennis. The two have played out quite a few entertaining battles over the years and this one could be another epic based on how they've played here so far. On that note, here are the details regarding their semifinal match:

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match schedule

The semifinal contest between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be the third match of the day to take place on Center Court on Saturday.

Date: November 5, 2022.

Time: Not before 4:30 pm local time, 3:30 pm GMT, 11:30 am ET and 9 pm IST.

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and India can watch the Paris Masters live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Fans in India can tune into Voot and Sports18 for all the live action.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

