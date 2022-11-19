Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | 2022 ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz are set to battle it out in the semifinals of the 2022 ATP Finals on Saturday.

With straight-set victories over Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev, Djokovic sealed his place in the last four. He took on Daniil Medvedev in his final group tie, with the Russian having already been eliminated after losing his previous two matches.

The 35-year-old was off to a flying start and clinched the opening set to put himself in the lead. Medvedev stepped up his game and managed to level the proceedings by grabbing the second set. The Russian initially gained the upper hand in the third set as he served for the match at 5-4.

However, Djokovic turned the tables on his opponent to win the match 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2). With the victory, the Serb maintained a perfect 3-0 record during the group stage.

Fritz made a winning debut here by scoring a win over Rafael Nadal in his first match of the round-robin stage. After losing to Casper Ruud in three sets, it all came down to his last group match against Felix Auger-Aliassime. After splitting the first two sets, the American raised his level in the third to win the match 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-2, and reach the semifinals.

Djokovic and Fritz have faced off five times before, with the Serb winning on every occasion. He won all their matches in straight sets, except for their 2021 Australian Open encounter, which went to five sets. The former World No. 1 is now just a couple of wins away from claiming his sixth title here.

Both players are in good form at the moment, so fans will be expecting some high-quality tennis from them. On that note, here are the details regarding their semifinal clash.

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz match schedule

The semifinal between Djokovic and Fritz will be the second match of the day to take place on Center Court on Saturday.

Date: November 19, 2022.

Time: Not before 2 pm local time, 1 pm GMT, 8 am ET and 6:30 pm IST.

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and India can watch the ATP Finals live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Fans in India can tune into Voot and Sports18 for all the live action.

