Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | Australian Open 2024, Quarterfinal

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will play against 12th seed Taylor Fritz in the Australian Open quarterfinals on Tuesday (January 23) in his quest for a record 11th title at this Major.

The Serb hasn't been at his physical best throughout the fortnight, battling what he has called a "regular viral infection." It showed in his first couple of rounds as he was stretched to four sets by each of Dino Prizmic and Alexei Popyrin.

The 24-time Major champion stopped the trend in his third-round showdown with Tomas Martin Etcheverry, coming through in straight sets. He had his easiest match of the tournament yet in the Round of 16 against marathon man Adrian Mannarino, dropping just three games to cruise to a 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 victory.

The win sealed the 36-year-old a spot in his 58th Grand Slam quarterfinal, putting him at par with Roger Federer for the most number of last-eight appearances at a Major.

Fritz, on the other hand, has broken new ground this time by reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time in his career. The American outlasted last year's runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 in the fourth round to earn his maiden top-10 victory at a Major.

Taylor Fritz's journey to the quarterfinals has been anything but smooth. The World No. 12 survived a scare in the first round before getting the better of Facundo Diaz Acosta in five sets. Although he pummeled Hugo Gaston next in straight sets, the American needed four sets to see off each of Fabian Marozsan and Stefanos Tsitsipas in his next couple of rounds.

Having achieved a personal milestone, Fritz will be eager to take the fight to Djokovic whom he had never beaten in eight previous encounters.

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz match schedule

Djokovic and Fritz will play their quarterfinal match on Tuesday, January 23.

Date: January 23, 2024

Time: Will be updated when the time is announced.

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz streaming details

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2024 Australian Open

Viewers can catch the match between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz on the following channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis