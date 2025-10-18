Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Six Kings Slam 2025

Novak Djokovic will take on Taylor Fritz in the third-place playoff at the 2025 Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, October 18. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will compete in the final later that day.

World No. 4 Fritz and World No. 5 Djokovic were two of the six participants in the Six Kings Slam exhibition event. Fritz got the better of Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinal, while Djokovic received a bye straight into the semifinal.

The American faced Alcaraz in the semifinal, with the Spaniard also receiving a bye into the last four. The World No. 1 was dominant, cruising to a 6-4, 6-2 victory to book his spot in the final.

On the other side, Djokovic met World No. 2 Sinner, who had earlier defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinal. Sinner has now beaten the 38-year-old Serb five straight times on tour, and this exhibition match was no exception, as he sealed another 6-4, 6-2 win. As a result, Fritz and Djokovic advanced to the third-place playoff.

Let's take a look at the match schedule and the streaming details for the highly anticipated clash between the Top-5 stars.

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz match schedule

Djokovic will take on Fritz in the third-place playoff at the Six Kings Slam exhibition event in the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Date: Saturday, October 18

Time: 7:30 PM Local time (Riyadh time) / 9:30 AM PT/ 12:30 PM ET / 10:00 PM IST

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner match schedule

The Six Kings Slam final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will take place on the same day at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Time: 9:00 PM Local time (Riyadh time) / 11:00 AM PT/ 2:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz streaming details

Fans can catch the third-place playoff live on Netflix, which holds exclusive streaming rights for the Six Kings Slam. The match is not a pay-per-view (PPV) event, meaning all Netflix subscribers can watch it at no additional cost.

Djokovic holds an 11-0 record against Fritz

Notably, Djokovic holds an exceptional 11-0 record against Fritz on the ATP Tour. Although the result at the Six Kings Slam will not count toward their official head-to-head record on tour, the American would be hoping to break his duck against the Serb.

The last seven of their 11 encounters have been quarterfinals or semifinals. Fritz, however, has managed to win only two sets in those seven matches.

