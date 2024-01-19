"Knowing that Margaret Court & him have the same record, Novak Djokovic wants to completely break that" - Nick Kyrgios on Serb's hunt for Slam No. 25

Nick Kyrgios has stated that Novak Djokovic will continue to fight for Grand Slam titles as he is eager to break his tie with Margaret Court.

Last year, Djokovic won the Australian Open, French Open, and the US Open to take his Majors tally to 24 and tie Court's record, with the one key difference being the fact that all of his titles were won in the Open Era. The Serb could have broken his tie with her if he did not stumble in the Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz.

With Djokovic playing at his best despite his advancing years, Kyrgios believes that he will not be satisfied until he has more Slam titles to his name than Court.

"He's just never satisfied. Knowing that Margaret Court and him have the same record at the moment, I think he wants to just completely break that. Yeah so then the conversation [is] truly [put] to bed," he told Eurosport.

Kyrgios also praised Djokovic for maintaining his drive and desire throughout his career.

"I'm not built like that. I'm nowhere near the athlete he is. Not many people have ever been able to reach this kind of level of tennis. I don’t think I'll play tennis like this. It's scary," he opined.

Nick Kyrgios says Novak Djokovic will be eyeing the Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games

Novak Djokovic at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal have dominated the ATP tour for more than two decades. While they have all won almost every big title available, the one big difference between Djokovic and the other two is Olympic glory.

Nadal has two Olympic gold medals to his name - singles at the 2008 Beijing Games and doubles (with Marc Lopez) at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Federer, meanwhile, won the doubles gold medal (with Stan Wawrinka) in 2008 and the singles silver medal at the 2012 London Games.

Djokovic's best achievement at the quadrennial event remains a singles bronze medal in 2008. With Federer now retired and Nadal struggling with injuries, the Serbian has a good chance to take home the elusive Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games.

Nick Kyrgios believes that the World No. 1 will have an eye on the gold medal at the Paris Olympics as he has the desire to win everything the sport has to offer before he retires.

"I think that the [Olympic] gold medal is a big one for him as well. I think he wants to have absolutely every single accolade before he finishes. I actually think he enjoys just becoming a better version of himself every day and in a tennis world," he said.

"That's the craziest thing about tennis. Every time you step out on the court, you're looking to improve something. And I think he just likes that, he just enjoys the process," Kyrgios added.

