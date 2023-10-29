Novak Djokovic watches Rugby World Cup Final in Paris with singer Rita Ora

Novak Djokovic attended the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final with British singer and songwriter Rita Ora.

Djokovic recently arrived in France ahead of the 2023 Paris Masters. The Serb visited the Stade de France in Paris to witness the much-anticipated World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand on Saturday, October 28.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was spotted in the stands, engaging in a light-hearted conversation with Ora. The duo was unexpectedly captured on the camera, prompting an enthusiastic reaction from the singer. Meanwhile, the Serb appeared awkward seeing himself on the video wall.

South Africa successfully defended their title at the World Cup, defeating New Zealand by a scoreline of 12-11. The encounter was scrappy on occasions, with the All Blacks captain Sam Cane getting sent off in the first half for a shoulder hit on opponent Jesse Kriel's head. South Africa, meanwhile, remained resolute in defense to emerge victorious in the tight affair.

Djokovic is a regular guest at sporting events across the world. He recently attended a soccer match where Serbian club Crvena Zvezda took on Switzerland's Young Boys at home in the UEFA Champions League. The Serb cheered for the home side from the stands at the Rajko Mitic Stadium.

On the tennis front, the Serb last played at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals group stage in September. He defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-4 to help Serbia reach the knockout stage.

Novak Djokovic chases record-extending seventh title at 2023 Paris Masters

The Serb in action at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage

Novak Djokovic will be back in action at the 2023 Paris Masters after a one-month hiatus. The Serb will be hoping to claim a record-extending seventh title at the Masters 1000 event.

The Serb has won the tournament in 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, and most recently in 2021, where he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the summit clash. His record of six titles is twice as many as anyone else in the event's history. Boris Becker and Marat Safin, with three titles each, are the second most successful.

Djokovic will also be battling for the World No. 1 spot with Carlos Alcaraz in Paris. He currently leads Alcaraz by 500 points and will be defending the 600 points he earned after reaching the final last year.

The 36-year-old will commence his campaign in Paris on Tuesday, October 31. The top seed has earned a first-round bye and will face either Tomas Martin Etcheverry or fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round.

