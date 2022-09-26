Novak Djokovic: "We want to win matches, but off the court, it doesn't mean we should never speak to each other"

Novak Djokovic harped on the importance of respect and admiration in a competitive environment after Team Europe squandered an 8-4 lead on Sunday to lose the Laver Cup for the first time.

In an unexpected turn of events on the final day, the four-time defending champions failed to give the retiring Roger Federer a winning farewell. Team Europe lost three matches on the bounce - including squandering multiple match points in one - as Team World took home the Laver Cup for the first time.

Team World reduced the deficit to 8-7 when Jack Sock and Felix-Auger Aliassime beat Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini in a match tie-break. That was followed by Auger-Aliassime's stunning straight-sets upset of Djokovic as Team World (10-8) moved into the lead.

In what turned out to be the final match of the competition, Frances 'Prime Time' Tiafoe saved multiple match points in the second set tie-break against Stefanos Tsitsipas before winning the match tie-break to spark wild celebrations in the Team World camp.

Despite conceding the Laver Cup for the first time, Djokovic said in a press conference that respect and mutual admiration for the opponent remains of paramount importance.

"Look, as Roger said, co-existing in this environment with respect and admiration for each other is something that I feel like we can all do, and we are, in a way, responsible to do," said Djokovic. "I think it's something that is rational and expected."

He added that competitions like the Laver Cup strengthen the bond between players in a sport like tennis where each man plays for himself for most of the year.

"It's also fair play. I mean, those are the values that we all try to live by in the sports. And in the end of the day we are competitors," Djokovic said. "We go out there against each other. We want to win matches, but off the court, it doesn't mean that we should never speak to each other. Actually, I feel like these weeks of the Laver Cup particularly are strengthening the bonds."

"I feel like, as Roger mentioned, we get an opportunity and time to pick each other's brains and spend quality time off the court in some really interesting conversations about tennis of course mostly and life in general, which allows us to understand and know each other better, you know, which I think is really nice. It sends a great message out there to everyone," Djokovic concluded.

The former World No. 1 had a decent outing in his second Laver Cup appearance, winning one of his two singles outings and one doubles (with Berrettini). However, his exploits were not enough to stave off defeat for Team Europe.

"The takeaway is that you can co-exist easily in this environment" - Novak Djokovic's 'Big 3' colleague Roger Federer

The fifth edition of the Laver Cup marked the retirement of Roger Federer - widely regarded as one of the best players of all time. The competition also saw arguably the sport's three greatest players - Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic - team up for the first time.

In his only match in the competition, Federer teamed up with his good friend and arch-rival Nadal in doubles on Friday. However, the legendary pair squandered a match point on serve in the match tie-break before going down to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Federer withdrew from the tournament, allowing alternate Matteo Berretini to step in, but remained courtside on all three days to cheer his teammates.

In a press conference, the 41-year-old said that athletes should remember that sport is entertainment at the end of the day, and the competition should always be fierce but fair.

"The takeaway is at the end of the day I think when you compete you can walk away and realise it's just sports at the end of the day," Federer said. "Let's not get carried away. We are somewhat an entertainment too. Yes, it should be fierce, should be tough, but it should always be fair. I think we are able to always keep that up."

Federer added that a team environment like the Laver Cup provides a unique opportunity for players to pick each other's brains.

"Even if we go for dinner at night, like here this week, I really enjoyed my time with Novak and also Andy and everybody on the team who I got to know better, I'm truly grateful and happy that I can spend time and pick their brains and ask questions or they can ask me questions, whatever it is, and we can be open and honest, talking about it," said Federer.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner concluded:

"Yeah, so a lot to say thank you to the guys, everybody who was so good to me, this week is special, Novak and Andy, and of course Rafa. The takeaway is that you can co-exist easily in this environment."

Federer wades off into the sunset after a stellar career that yielded a staggering 1,251 singles wins, 111 titles (103 singles) and many other accomplishments. Meanwhile, Djokovic will now look for a strong finish to the season, culminating in the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

